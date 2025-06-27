Chelsea interested in shock move to sign 22-year-old Liverpool star: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Harvey Elliott from Liverpool this summer. The Blues are looking to add a versatile forward and see the 22-year-old as a perfect fit.

As per CaughtOffside, Chelsea have added Elliott to their list of targets for the summer after his impressive show at the ongoing U21 Euros. They are willing to match the £50 million asking price set by the Reds as the youngster looks for a move away.

Elliott told the media earlier this summer that he was considering options as he wants to play regularly (via ESPN):

"It's just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I'm coming into an age now where I'm 22, I'm going to be 23 next season.

"I don't really want to be wasting years (of) my career because it's a short career. You don't know what's going to happen. I need to reflect. I need to see if I'm content in doing what I'm doing and how can I improve as a player because that's the most important thing."

Brighton & Hove Albion lead the chase to sign Elliott this summer. Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keeping tabs on the Chelsea target.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott told to leave by Gabby Agbonlahor amid Chelsea interest

Gabby Agbonlahor spoke about Harvey Elliott on Thursday after the Liverpool star's impressive show for England U21.

The former striker said on talkSPORT that Elliott needs to leave the Reds and start playing regularly (via Liverpool.com):

"He deserves to go and play and start week in, week out. He is 22 now, and everyone has said this about James McAtee at Manchester City, but he needs to play. He needs to be getting 40 games a season, and he isn't getting that at Liverpool.

"I would push for a move if I was him. I know it is hard to leave a big club like Liverpool, but for him and the club, a move is perfect. I am sure Liverpool will look at it and realise the fee has probably gone up for how good he has been (at the U21 Euros). He might not think he is too far off at Liverpool and go to a team fighting for Europe or try a different league."

Elliott joined the Reds in 2019 and has played 147 matches across competitions. most of them off the bench.

