Chelsea face fresh competition from Premier League side to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly set to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United. As claimed by The Daily Mail, the Lilywhites have made an enquiry regarding the Argentina international after missing out on Mathys Tel.

Garnacho has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford during the winter transfer window. Chelsea and Napoli have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old's signature, with Manchester United reportedly demanding around £60 million for the youngster.

Tottenham Hotspur were close to landing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich in January. They reportedly reached a £50 million agreement with the Bavarian giants over the Frenchman but failed to agree on personal terms.

After missing out on Tel, Spurs have reportedly turned their attention towards Garnacho. However, they are only willing to make a loan offer for the Argentine at the moment which is unlikely to convince the Red Devils.

Despite his future at Old Trafford seemingly up in the air, Garnacho has been one of the most impressive players for Manchester United this season. The Argentine made a positive impact off the bench in their 2-0 win over Steaua Bucharest on Thursday (January 30) in the Europa League. He recorded an assist and five dribbles, created two chances, and won nine out of 14 duels in the game.

Garnacho has made 121 appearances (23 goals and 15 assists) for the Red Devils to date since joining the club in 2020 from Atletico Madrid. The Chelsea target has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances across competitions this season.

Chelsea and Manchester United set to battle each other for Bundesliga star: Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly set to battle each other for the signature of Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. As reported by The Independent (via The Hard Tackle), the Switzerland international is being eyed by both Premier League giants.

Robert Sanchez and Andre Onana have proven to be prone to errors for Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively. It has been claimed that both clubs view Kobel as a potential upgrade in the summer.

Kobel has established himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He has made 143 appearances for Dortmund to date, conceding 187 goals while keeping 46 clean sheets.

The 27-year-old is comfortable on the ball and boasts solid sweeping ability while also being a reliable shot-stopper. He has been capped 10 times for Switzerland so far.

