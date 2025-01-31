Chelsea and Manchester United set for transfer tussle to sign 27-year-old Bundesliga star: Reports 

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signature of Borussia Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel. As reported by The Independent via The Hard Tackle, the two Premier League giants are likely to make a move for the Switzerland international in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both had concerns with their first-choice keepers Robert Sanchez and Andre Onana, respectively. Both keepers have been error-prone for their respective sides and Kobel is reportedly seen as an upgrade by both sides.

Robert Sanchez joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in a reported £25 million move in the summer of 2023. The Spaniard has made 42 appearances for the Blues so far conceding 57 goals and keeping just nine clean sheets.

Onana, on the other hand, moved to Manchester United in a reported £47.2 million move from Inter Milan in 2023. He has conceded 124 times in 81 games for the Red Devils while keeping 21 clean sheets.

Gregor Kobel has established himself as one of the finest shot-stoppers in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He joined the BVB from VfB Stuttgart and has been the Bundesliga giants' first-choice keeper since.

Kobel is capped 10 times for the Switzerland national team and is currently 27 years of age. He is a reliable shot-stopper and also boasts solid sweeping ability which makes him a top modern-day keeper. The Swiss keeper has made 143 appearances for Dortmund so far conceding 187 goals while keeping 46 clean sheets.

Manchester United step up their chase for Chelsea target: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly accelerated their pursuit for Chelsea target Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. As reported by Sky Sports via TEAMtalk, the Red Devils view the English wonderkid as the potential replacement for Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho has been strongly linked with a departure from Old Trafford with Napoli and Chelsea heavily linked. Should the Argentina international leave, Gittens is seen as a solid replacement by the Red Devils for just a reported £29.3 million.

Gittens has become one of the hottest prospects in Europe following his exploits for Borussia Dortmund. He has become a key player for the Bundesliga giants this season having joined the club back in 2020. The 20-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances across competitions this season.

