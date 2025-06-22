Chelsea face surprise competition for £55 million-rated star after seeing bid rejected: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly likely to face tough competition from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

Gittens, 20, has emerged as one of the most exciting English attackers of late. He has scored 12 goals and laid out five assists in 49 overall games, including 34 starts, for Dortmund in the ongoing 2024-25 campaign.

After Chelsea allegedly had a £42 million bid rejected earlier this month, Bayern Munich have now joined the race to rope in Gittens ahead of the next season. The Bavarians are aiming to lodge a £55 million bid to sign the England U21 international this summer, as per German outlet Kicker.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Due to Chelsea's interest in the former Manchester City youth player, the Vincent Kompany-coached side could enter a bidding war in the future. With Gittens' deal set to run out in June 2028, Dortmund are said to be in a good negotiating position now.

Should Gittens decide to move to the Blues, he could prove to be a great signing. He would provide healthy competition to the likes of Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, and Tyrique George.

Frank Leboeuf slams Chelsea after recent 3-1 loss

Earlier this Friday (June 20), Chelsea slumped to a disappointing 3-1 loss to Brazilian side Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup. After Pedro Neto's 13th-minute opener, Bruno Henrique, Danilo, and Wallace Yan all scored a goal each for Flamengo.

Expand Tweet

Speaking on ESPN FC, ex-Blues defender Frank Leboeuf said (h/t Metro):

"They finished fourth because the league wasn't good last season and if you want too much and you expect too much from Chelsea, you're a fool. You really are a fool because this thing is settled on something very fragile. They don't have as I have always demanded one or two experienced players where you can put the basics on."

Claiming the Blues will not sign experienced players, Leboeuf remarked:

"You are betting on young players who can do great things but can also suddenly lose it. As long as you are working that way, it will go like this. It's hard to say next season is going to be different. No, it won't be different unless they buy the players I want and pray for deeply. But it's not going to happen, it's not their way of football."

Enzo Maresca's team will next take on Tunisian team Esperance Tunis in their final Group D clash of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup on June 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee Debkalpa is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda. He is a PGD holder from the Asian College of Journalism, has interviewed Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer, ideated a six-part IE feature series titled 'India's New Hopes', and tried to shine a light on mental health in football involving a Bengaluru FC initiative. He has strong journalism skills along with a good understanding of SEO. In his spare time, he stays up all night following Liverpool FC. Know More