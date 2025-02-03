Chelsea fail with attempt to sign Manchester City star on transfer deadline day: Reports

Chelsea have seen an attempt to sign Manchester City youngster Nico O'Reilly this month end up unsuccessful, as per The Athletic. The Blues had the midfielder as one of their options as they sought to bolster their midfield on transfer deadline day.

Enzo Maresca's side made a move to sign 19-year-old O'Reilly this month to provide midfield depth after recurring injuries have left Romeo Lavia unable to contribute effectively. Their bid was knocked back by the Cityzens, who made it clear that they value the youngster very highly.

Manchester City, keen to avoid another Cole Palmer situation, slapped a hefty price tag on the teenage midfielder. They allowed Palmer to leave for £42.5 million to join the Blues in 2023, a move they still regret. They also sought to retain a measure of control over O'Reilly's future by inserting a buy-back clause in or matching rights to a future sale.

O'Reilly appeared against Chelsea in pre-season in the USA, helping Pep Guardiola's side claim a 4-1 win. He made his competitive debut this season and has made six appearances for the Cityzens, including one at centre-back in the FA Cup. The youngster found the net for the club in that game, an 8-0 win over Salford City.

The Blues have many former Manchester City players on their books, including the likes of Lavia, Palmer, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Jadon Sancho. They will not be able to add O'Reilly to this list, with the youngster expected to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Chelsea closing in on agreement for French midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are close to finalizing an agreement to sign France U-20 midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are keen on signing a new midfielder on transfer deadline day, having sanctioned the sale of Cesare Casadei.

Amougou has emerged as a surprise target for the Blues after their failure to sign Manchester City youngster Nico O'Reilly. The Blues have found an agreement with his club over a fee of around €15 million for the 19-year-old midfielder. He made his professional debut in December 2023.

Amougou has made 17 Ligue 1 appearances for boyhood club Saint-Etienne this season, having made just one league appearance in the 2023-24 season. The teenage star has already green-lit a move to Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea will continue to work to complete his signing before the 11 pm transfer deadline.

