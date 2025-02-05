Chelsea failed with late hijack attempt after target picked PL rivals - Reports 

Chelsea reportedly tried to hijack Mathys Tel's loan move to Tottenham Hotspur on Deadline Day (February 3). However, they failed in their attempt as the Frenchman had made his choice.

Tel was heavily linked with a move away from Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window. He has played just 458 minutes across 14 games in all competitions this season for the Bavarians under Vincent Kompany. Hence, he was looking for a move away in search of playing time.

Tel was linked with numerous clubs in England, including Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United. As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, Spurs had agreed on a €60 million permanent transfer with Bayern, but the forward refused the move. However, on Deadline Day, it was reported that Tel had agreed to a loan move from the north London side and will join them.

As per L'Equipe (via TBR Football), Chelsea made an attempt to hijack the Frenchman's move to Tottenham. However, he was already at the airport and had made up his mind already. Tel joins Spurs on loan until the end of the season. The north London side also have a buy option worth €60 million.

John Obi Mikel points out two areas where Chelsea needed to strengthen in window transfer window

The Blues didn't sign any senior player in the winter transfer window this year. They signed Mathis Amougou, who's expected to start in the academy, and also recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel believes the Blues needed to sign a striker and a goalkeeper as well. He highlighted Nicolas Jackson's troubles in front of goal and lack of alternatives. He said on The Obi One Podcast (via Metro):

"As a striker, if you haven’t scored in eight, that is massive. But it’s not just Nicolas. Again, it’s good to see that Pedro Neto came in, that’s what we’re crying out for.

"It’s not just Nicolas that needs to be chipping in with the goals. We need goals from [Noni] Madueke, we need goals from Pedro Neto, we need goals from [Jadon] Sancho, not just Nicolas. But as the main man, as the top striker, no goals in eight is not good enough..."

"For me, that’s something we’re crying out for. We need another top striker. The window is shut, unfortunately, and now we can’t bring anyone in. We didn’t bring in a striker, we didn’t bring in a goalkeeper. That’s another window shut without us making the signings we think are going to help us finish in the top four."

Nicolas Jackson has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 24 games for Chelsea across competitions this season. However, he has failed to score in his last eight appearances.

