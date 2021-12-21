Chelsea failed with staggering €85 million bid for PSG superstar last summer - Reports

Chelsea failed to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Marquinhos in the summer despite making a €85 million bid for the defender, according to French outlet L’Equipe (via the Metro).

Chelsea were keen on signing a new centre-back during the summer transfer window. The Blues were heavily linked with a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. However, a deal for the French defender never materialized.

According to the aforementioned source, Kounde was not the only defender Chelsea tried to sign in the summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel was keen on linking up with Marquinhos, whom he managed whilst at PSG.

According to L’Equipe, Chelsea had made a bid of €85 million. However, PSG rejected the offer from the European champions deeming the 27-year-old Brazilian defender not for sale. It is worth noting that Chelsea had already signed Thiago Silva from PSG on a free transfer prior to the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

PSG dans le sang 🅙 @PSGourien 🔴🔵 Selon L’ÉQUIPE,

Chelsea a formulé une offre de près de 85 M€ à Paris pour recruter Marquinhos l’été dernier. Le PSG ne lui a même pas laissé le temps de donner son avis et a directement dit aux Blues qu’il n’était pas à vendre. 🔴🔵 Selon L’ÉQUIPE, Chelsea a formulé une offre de près de 85 M€ à Paris pour recruter Marquinhos l’été dernier. Le PSG ne lui a même pas laissé le temps de donner son avis et a directement dit aux Blues qu’il n’était pas à vendre. https://t.co/LqDSDulyHH

Marquinhos is one of PSG's most important players in the squad. The 27-year-old defender is now the club captain with PSG keen to offer him a new contract. PSG director Leonardo revealed that the Brazilian defender is also keen to stay at the club for the foreseeable future. Leonardo was quoted saying:

"Marquinhos will stay at Paris Saint-Germain forever. He doesn’t want to leave the club."

As things stand, Marquinhos has made 19 appearances for PSG this season and has scored three goals along the way.

PSG and Chelsea are both in danger of losing their star players on a free transfer

Both PSG and Chelsea are in danger of losing their star players on a free transfer. Chelsea are currently bolstering some extremely talented defenders. However, the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and the aforementioned Thiago Silva all see their contracts expire in the summer of 2022.

Chelsea will be in the market for a new centre-back even if one of the aforementioned defenders fails to sign a new contract.

PSG, on the other hand, are in danger of losing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer. The 22-year-old forward is yet to sign a new deal with the Parisian giants and will be in a position to sign a pre-contract with any European giant in January. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Mbappe in the summer of 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal