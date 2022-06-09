Chelsea have 'firm interest' in signing Manchester City superstar this summer: Reports

Chelsea reportedly have a firm interest in signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer. The Blues are looking to bolster their attack and have set their sights on the Englishman.

As per a report in The Telegraph, top clubs around Europe believe Sterling will be leaving Manchester City this summer. Chelsea are among the clubs keen on signing him while Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the player.

Sterling has just a year left on his current deal at the Etihad but is yet to give any indication about his plans for the future. The Englishman reportedly wanted to leave last year after the Cityzens signed Jack Grealish. He also admitted he could be forced to consider options if he does not play regularly.

Pep Guardiola wants Chelsea target to stay at Manchester City

Earlier this year, Pep Guardiola admitted he wanted to keep Sterling at Manchester City.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Raheem Sterling is unlikely to consider a move to Tottenham this summer.



The Spaniard claimed the Chelsea target was an important part of his squad and claimed he will do all that he could to convince Sterling to stay. He said:

"Nobody doubts how important it is. What I want is [day after day] to play good. Not just him, but all the players. If we count the amount of games he has played since we are together, it is a lot. He is a key player. About the future, I don't know what is going to happen. The club decides. I give my opinion, but of course, the club takes the decision all the time."

"I have known Raheem for six seasons; this season he was outstanding in goals, assists and his contribution to the team and for himself. During that period, there are highs and lows, it is part of life. These are not honeymoons. Always there are problems and you have to solve it."

Sterling's current contract at Etihad expires in June 2023, just like the other Chelsea target, Gabriel Jesus.

