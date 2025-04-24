Chelsea forward attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, club ready to consider offers in region of €35 million: Reports

Chelsea forward Joao Felix is wanted in Saudi Arabia this summer, according to CaughtOffside (via The Chelsea Chronicle). The report adds that the Blues are likely to let him go for around €35m.
Once considered one of the brightest young talents in the land, Felix's career has gone haywire in recent years. The Portuguese forward completed a blockbuster move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2019.
After a mixed time at the Metropolitano Stadium, Felix joined Chelsea on loan in January 2023. The London giants, however, opted not to sign him permanently at the end of the season.
Felix spent the following campaign on loan at Barcelona before joining the Blues permanently last summer. However, the 25-year-old failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge and was shipped off to AC Milan in February this year.
Felix hasn't fared any better with the Italian giants, and his future remains uncertain. The Blues don't consider him a part of their plans and are ready to move him on this summer.
Clubs from Saudi Arabia are apparently eyeing the situation with interest and are ready to offer him a chance to redeem his career. However, the report adds that Felix is also in talks to return to Benfica this year. The Portuguese apparently has admirers at Galatasaray as well, so the Turkish club could be another option for him this summer.
Will Chelsea offload Christopher Nkunku this summer?
Joao Felix might not be the only big-name departure from Stamford Bridge this summer. According to Maxifoot (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are willing to allow Christopher Nkunku to leave for just £35m this year.
The French forward has been in and out of Enzo Maresca's team this season, registering 14 goals and five assists from 42 games across competitions. However, only 22 of them were starts, suggesting that the Italian manager doesn't fully trust the 27-year-old.
Nkunku joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2023 as one of the finest attackers in the world. However, he hasn't lived up to the billing so far, and the London giants have already run out of patience.
Chelsea are now eyeing an upgrade in the position following a poor campaign so far. The Blues are willing to sacrifice the Frenchman this summer, with the player apparently eager to return to the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich were linked with Nkunku this winter, as a possible replacement for Mathys Tel, but a move failed to materialize.