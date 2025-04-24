Chelsea forward attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, club ready to consider offers in region of €35 million: Reports

Chelsea forward Joao Felix is wanted in Saudi Arabia this summer, according to CaughtOffside (via The Chelsea Chronicle). The report adds that the Blues are likely to let him go for around €35m.

Ad

Once considered one of the brightest young talents in the land, Felix's career has gone haywire in recent years. The Portuguese forward completed a blockbuster move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2019.

After a mixed time at the Metropolitano Stadium, Felix joined Chelsea on loan in January 2023. The London giants, however, opted not to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Felix spent the following campaign on loan at Barcelona before joining the Blues permanently last summer. However, the 25-year-old failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge and was shipped off to AC Milan in February this year.

Ad

Trending

Felix hasn't fared any better with the Italian giants, and his future remains uncertain. The Blues don't consider him a part of their plans and are ready to move him on this summer.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are apparently eyeing the situation with interest and are ready to offer him a chance to redeem his career. However, the report adds that Felix is also in talks to return to Benfica this year. The Portuguese apparently has admirers at Galatasaray as well, so the Turkish club could be another option for him this summer.

Ad

Will Chelsea offload Christopher Nkunku this summer?

Christopher Nkunku

Joao Felix might not be the only big-name departure from Stamford Bridge this summer. According to Maxifoot (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are willing to allow Christopher Nkunku to leave for just £35m this year.

Ad

The French forward has been in and out of Enzo Maresca's team this season, registering 14 goals and five assists from 42 games across competitions. However, only 22 of them were starts, suggesting that the Italian manager doesn't fully trust the 27-year-old.

Nkunku joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2023 as one of the finest attackers in the world. However, he hasn't lived up to the billing so far, and the London giants have already run out of patience.

Chelsea are now eyeing an upgrade in the position following a poor campaign so far. The Blues are willing to sacrifice the Frenchman this summer, with the player apparently eager to return to the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich were linked with Nkunku this winter, as a possible replacement for Mathys Tel, but a move failed to materialize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More