Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic keen on linking up with USA teammate at new club: Reports

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic was keen to on linking up with USA teammate Weston McKennie at Juventus.

Jacobs claims that Juve considered launching a loan bid for Pulisic with the option to buy this past summer, although no move came to fruition.

However, the Chelsea forward was interested in the move as he would join his American compatriot McKennie at the Allianz Stadium.

Pulisic has had a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge since joining from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £57.6 million.

He arrived as the replacement for club-legend Eden Hazard, who had departed for Real Madrid.

The American attacker has made 123 appearances for the Blues, finding the net on 25 occasions whilst contributing 19 assists.

Speculation has grown over his future at Stamford Bridge with the forward falling further down the pecking order under former manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, Graham Potter has now replaced Tuchel and it may give Pulisic a boost as he may obtain more first-team action as a result.

Pulisic has two years remaining on his current contract with Chelsea and has made eight appearances this season.

Chelsea forward Pulisic needs minutes ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Pulisic will hope to have more of an impact under Potter

The FIFA World Cup is fast approaching and with that is the need for Pulisic to get minutes on the board ahead of the tournament.

The Chelsea attacker is the USA captain and will lead the team into Qatar come November.

He has earned 50 international caps, scoring 21 goals and will want to play a huge part for the American side who will be looking to make it out of a group consisting of England, Wales and Iran.

Pulisic has vowed that the USA are looking to win the World Cup, saying (via MLS Soccer):

"I think we're going there with the intention to go win the World Cup. There is no reason why any team should go there without that confidence and that's exactly how we're gonna go into this big event."

He added:

"We're going to go in as a confident and a hungry side that is not going to back down from anyone and we feel that we can really make moves in this World Cup."

The USA kickstarted their campaign against Wales on November 21 before facing England on November 25.

Meanwhile, you can catch Pulisic in action for the team in friendly action against Japon on September 23.

