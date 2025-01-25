Chelsea forward drops out of squad to face Manchester City as he goes home to attend family bereavement: Reports

Chelsea forward Joao Felix will reportedly not participate in the game against Manchester City on Saturday (January 25) after the club granted him compassionate leave to travel home. The Portugal international has returned to his native of Portugal for a family bereavement and is not part of the squad to face the Cityzens.

Journalists Matt Law and Fabrizio Romano have confirmed that the former Atletico Madrid man will not be a part of Enzo Maresca's squad. The 25-year-old has had to travel home after receiving news of the death of a family member hours before the game.

Joao Felix will not get to add to his 12 league appearances this weekend, as a result of his family engagement. The talented forward has started only three league games since arriving for his second stint as a Chelsea player in the summer.

The fitness and form of Cole Palmer have prevented him from featuring more regularly in the league, restricting him to cup and Europa Conference League appearances.

Felix did not feature in the league clash against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge either, having still been on the books of Atletico Madrid, at the time. The Blues will miss him once more as they face the champions while above them in the league for the first time in nearly eight years.

Joao Felix has been the subject of some inquiries for a transfer, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano, as he appears to be unhappy with his role at the club. The former Benfica youngster has found the net eight times and provided two assists across all competitions this season.

Chelsea boss details 'problem' with Joao Felix

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca provided clarification on the problem he faces with Joao Felix which has prevented the Portugal international from featuring very much. The Italian tactician made the point while he spoke in his press conference ahead of the game against Manchester City, saying:

"For sure, Joao is a Chelsea player. The problem, unfortunately, for Joao and Christo [Nkunku], the manager plays most of the games with one attacking midfielder and that is Cole Palmer."

"We have decided to play with an attacking midfielder in most of the games, so this is the reason why Joao and Christo struggle to get minutes - not for any different reasons because they are both fantastic players, fantastic guys who work well. The reason why is only because most of the games I decide to play with one attacking midfielder in terms of balance. This is the reason why."

Felix joined the Blues on a permanent deal for around £45 million in the summer but has been unable to displace the impressive Cole Palmer. The 22-year-old England international leads the team in goals (14) and assists (6) this season, just as he did in his first season at the club.

Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku have had to be content with minutes off the bench in the league and starts in competitions of lesser importance. Both players, however, have been linked with transfers away from Stamford Bridge this month.

