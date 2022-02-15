Chelsea 'fully convinced' they will land 23-year-old La Liga defender: reports

Chelsea are expected to move in for Sevilla center-back Jules Kounde after failing to sign him last summer for a fee of £60 million.

The Blues will need to strengthen their defense as the trio of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will be out of contracts in July this year.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are set to face competition from Barcelona, however. The Blaugrana want to strengthen their leaky defense, as per Sport.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Sevilla wanted €65/70m last summer.



More from last Wed video: Chelsea have Jules Koundé as top target in their summer list, as reported days ago. Not the only candidate - but still appreciated after deal collapsed with Sevilla last August.Sevilla wanted €65/70m last summer.More from last Wed video: youtu.be/hD1EtMi_AOI Chelsea have Jules Koundé as top target in their summer list, as reported days ago. Not the only candidate - but still appreciated after deal collapsed with Sevilla last August. 🔵 #CFCSevilla wanted €65/70m last summer.📲 More from last Wed video: youtu.be/hD1EtMi_AOI https://t.co/Z8N7eedsl3

Fabrizio Romano claimed on Twitter that Kounde is at the top of Chelsea’s transfer wishlist for the summer:

“Chelsea have Jules Kounde as top target in their summer list, as reported days ago,” Romano tweeted.

Chelsea to return for Kounde this summer

The Blues did not match Sevilla’s asking price last summer, but may have to give in to their demands this time.

With several long-serving defenders set to leave, Tuchel cannot afford to let Kounde slip through their fingers this time.

Tuchel revealed last year that the Blues were interested in a late summer move for Kounde:

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

Despite being just 23, Kounde is an experienced centre-back who has played more than 100 times for Sevilla. He has also played a handful of games (seven) for France since making his debut in June 2021.

Kounde is good with the ball at his feet, and is deceptively quick for a player in his position. The Blues will need quality players to replace the likes of Rudiger and Azpilicueta, so Kounde could be the right option judging from his past displays and potential.

It remains to be seen if the Blues will face stiff competition for his signing. A player of his ability is likely to attract offers from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United as well.

Kounde was keen on a move to Stamford Bridge before the transfer broke down last summer. The Blues will hope he is still interested in plying his trade at Stamford Bridge.

Edited by Diptanil Roy