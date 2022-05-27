Chelsea gets to know the asking price for 23-year-old Premier League defender - reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella. The Spanish defender has caught the attention of the Blues thanks to his consistent performances for the Seagulls this season.

According to The Sun, Brighton have set the asking price at £45 million for the 23-year-old left-back who won Brighton's Player's Player of the Season award and the club's Player of the Season award.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is eager to make some signings as soon as the UK government lifts the economic sanctions it has imposed on the club. The German is planning to overhaul the defence at the club.

Chelsea could be in the market for a new left-back as Marcos Alonso has been linked with a move to Barcelona. Furthermore, first-choice full-back Ben Chilwell will return to action next season after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury he suffered in late November last year. The England international is likely to be eased back into football.

Hence, Marc Cucurella has emerged as a transfer target for the west London club. The Spaniard joined Brighton from Getafe for £15 million. He has enjoyed a sensational season with the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old made 35 league appearances for Graham Potter's side, helping them finish ninth in the Premier League table, which is the club's highest-ever position in England's top flight.

The defender's ability to play as a left-wing back and as a left-sided centre-back in a back three make him the ideal transfer target for Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea could face stiff competition from Manchester City for Marc Cucurella

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Chelsea could face competition from Manchester City for Cucurella. The Premier League champions are expected to bolster their squad this summer.

Pep Guardiola has often deployed Joao Cancelo as a left-back this season. The Portugal international has been in sensational form and has looked at home on the left side of City's defence, but could be more influential from the right-back position.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is currently the only senior left-back in Manchester City's squad. The Ukrainian has produced the goods on a regular basis for Guardiola's side, but lacks cover and competition. The club could therefore join the race to sign Marc Cucurella this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy