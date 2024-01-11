Chelsea target Victor Osimhen has confirmed to sources close to Mail Sport that he is 'open' to joining the Blues. Amid rumors linking him to Chelsea and Arsenal, the Nigerian seems to have made his preferred destination clear.

Osimhen had a sublime 2022-23 season, scoring 26 goals in the Serie A en route to winning the league as well as the Golden Boot. This season, Napoli have been inconsistent but Osimhen has still managed eight goals and three assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

He has attracted attention from many top clubs in Europe and Chelsea might be the one club that needs him the most.

Osimhen has a £103 million release clause at Napoli, which should not be a deterrent given Chelsea's spending power. Having said that, owner Todd Boehly reportedly wants to wait till the end of the season to make a decision about a potential transfer for Osimhen. The Nigerian is also away on duty at the African Cup of Nations

Chelsea have been floundering this season, currently sitting 10th in the Premier League with only eight wins in 20 games. The lack of finishing has cost them, as they have lost to the likes of Brentford and Everton despite dominating possession and creating more opportunities.

Christopher Nkunku has rarely been fit since joining in the summer and is once again sidelined with a hip injury. Nicolas Jackson has been really underwhelming in front of goal and Armando Broja has not managed to string together a series of good performances.

Chelsea provide injury updates on key stars

Chelsea FC have a long injury list this season. However, the Blues have provided some positive updates on the players' recovery timelines and when they could potentially be back in action (via Standard).

Christopher Nkunku missed their 1-0 loss in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Middlesbrough and is expected to sit out the Blues' league clash against Fulham as well.

Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell are back in first-team training after long-term injuries and could be back on the pitch by the end of the month.

Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu could be out for four to five weeks after suffering quad and hamstring injuries, respectively, last month. Robert Sanchez also needs to undergo a scan after suffering a knock against Everton and he could also be out for a similar period of time.

Reece James, who has played only nine times this season, might not be in action until March after undergoing a hamstring surgery last month. Similarly, Marc Cucurella underwent ankle surgery recently, which will keep him out till March.