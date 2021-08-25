Chelsea hailed as 'main option' for wantaway Barcelona star - Reports

It has become increasingly likely that Ilaix Moriba will be leaving Barcelona this summer. Chelsea are firmly in the race for his signature, according to Mundo Deportivo, who have covered the deteriorating situation around the youngster.

Reports have suggested that Moriba and Barcelona are currently very far off in reaching an understanding to extend his deal, which expires next summer. This has pushed him towards an exit from Barcelona. Chelsea and RB Leipzig are the main options for Moriba, with many expecting the transfer to be concluded before the end of this transfer window.

Ilaix Moriba's wage demands could force him out of Barcelona 👀 pic.twitter.com/ECfngDMx5N — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 22, 2021

Barcelona do not want to give in to the demands of Moriba and his agent. The club will demand €20 million for a move away from the club to take place this summer. The Blaugrana have reportedly had enough of the player’s agents and their attitude, and are done with the negotiations.

The player’s agents and the rest of his team, on the other hand, believe they have been disrespected by Barcelona. The club have now removed Moriba from the first team and put him in the spotlight, suggesting that the ongoing problems were largely a matter of money. This has in turn brought Moriba plenty of criticism from all corners.

Moriba’s agents have denied the current issues being a money problem, stating that he could have left for money in 2019. Back then, the youngster reportedly gave up €1.5 million because he viewed Barcelona as his favorite club. Moriba and his team now feel betrayed by the club and have denied reports that there have been multiple offers for a renewal.

Barcelona have already rejected an offer from RB Leipzig worth €6 million. The club reportedly suspects the player already has an agreement in place with another club for a transfer this summer. This has also not been entirely denied by Moriba’s representatives.

🚨 Ilaix Moriba's agents think they can present an offer of €19M to Barcelona from Chelsea this week. (Source: @_AdrianSnchz) pic.twitter.com/UF8sVeVw2L — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 25, 2021

According to Mundo Deportivo, Moriba was in London over the weekend. It is likely that the trip involved negotiating with Chelsea and possibly striking a transfer deal with the club as well. Unlike RB Leipzig, Chelsea have a lot more financial backing which will allow them to match Barcelona’s demands.

Chelsea have been following Ilaix Moriba for several years now and could pick him up this summer. In the event that they sign him, the Blues could send him on loan if he does not have sufficient points required to earn a visa to the UK. Chelsea also have a good relationship with Barcelona which can help them negotiate this deal.

