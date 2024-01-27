Chelsea handed boost as Arsenal opt out of race to sign €21 million rated striker - Reports

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are currently leading the charge to sign Newcastle United's Callum Wilson after Arsenal have opted out of the race.

Wilson has scored eight goals in 20 appearances across competitions this term and both London clubs are keeping tabs on the England international to solve their goalscoring issues.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have misfired for the Gunners this term, scoring a combined 13 goals in 50 appearances across competitions. Mikel Arteta is reportedly keeping tabs on the market to see available striker options.

However, as per Football Insider, Arsenal won't be able to spend big in January. Newcastle, meanwhile, would only accept a buy offer or a loan with a buy option. The Magpies reportedly want £20 million for Wilson.

Chelsea are another club looking for attacking reinforcement. Despite spending a fortune in the transfer market in recent years, the Blues still lack a proper attacking leader in their ranks.

Nicolas Jackson has proven to be too young and inexperienced so far and the player is on AFCON duty at the moment. Armando Broja has also been unable to prove himself reliable and the Albanian is linked with an exit.

Hence, the Blues might look to add Wilson to their ranks to solve the team's attacking woes.

Chelsea and Arsenal made aware of Martin Braithwaite's price tag: Reports

According to HITC, Chelsea and Arsenal have been made aware that Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite will be available for only £5 million this month. Braithwaite has been in impressive form in the Spanish league's second division this season.

The former Barcelona striker has scored 11 goals in 23 appearances across competitions this term. The Dane had a previous stint in English football with Middlesbrough.

While 32-year-old Braithwaite doesn't fit either of the London club's youth-based recruiting policies, he could serve as a short-term cost-effective option. Braithwaite knows his way around the penalty box, something which the Gunners and the Blues are missing at this point.