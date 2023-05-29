Chelsea handed major boost as PSG target moves close to Stamford Bridge switch: Reports

Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte is reportedly closer to a move to Chelsea than Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to journalist Hrach Khachatryan.

Ugrate, 22, has emerged as a top transfer target for elite European clubs with his performances for Sporting this season. The Uruguayan has made 47 appearances across competitions for Ruben Amorim's side. He joined Sporting in 2021 and has since made 85 appearances for the club. The defensive midfielder is one of the best talents in his position at the moment.

His current contract will run out at the end of the 2025-26 season. Clubs like PSG and Chelsea are ready to activate Ugarte's €60 million release clause to add him to their ranks.

The recent report, though, suggests that the youngster might choose Stamford Bridge and play under Mauricio Pochettino next season.

Ruben Amorim recently spoke about Chelsea and PSG target Manuel Ugarte

Chelsea and PSG's interest in Ugarte is well-documented. Considering both clubs are ready to pay the player's release clause amount, it would be hard for Sporting to keep hold of Ugarte.

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim recently acknowledged the matter. The former Portugal international also agreed that several top clubs are interested in Ugarte. Speaking to O Jogo, Amorim said:

"I cannot comment on this issue, because it is beyond me. Now, we know that it is difficult to keep players like Ugarte. Not just one club is interested, but several. Our objective is to sell, knowing that we missed the Champions League and it makes everything more difficult. I know what I want for the team and I have already conveyed that to the management."

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to reinforce the central midfield position, according to Football.London. N'Golo Kante is aging and Mateo Kovacic looks set to leave, hence, adding new midfielders is a priority for the Blues.

Ugarte can be a long-term solution for the club and the Portuguese also looks ready to make an impact in a big club immediately.

