The Chelsea administration found itself taken aback as former manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly turned down a potential move for Arsenal standout Gabriel Jesus. This is according to the Guardian, who have reported that the German tactician was not interested in the striker while he was still at Manchester City.

Amid a sudden boardroom shakeup that saw trusted Abramovich lieutenants Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck departing, Boehly assumed the mantle of temporary sporting director. Tuchel was asking for signings, with defensive players high on his wish list.

The owners were all ears when it came to player signings, and Tuchel's voice had weight, as they went on to sign three defenders in the summer. However, eyebrows were raised when Tuchel passed on the opportunity to bring Gabriel Jesus to his team.

Instead, Raheem Sterling was welcomed from Manchester City as an alternative to Jesus. Another key addition was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the experienced spearhead signed on to take the reins of the attack.

Tuchel's professional history with the ex-Barcelona forward during their shared Borussia Dortmund days played a part in this decision.

Yet, despite these high-profile additions, Tuchel's rapport with the board took a nosedive, not helped by subpar performance results on the pitch. After accruing only 10 points from his initial six Premier League matches, the axe fell on Tuchel.

Now, according to the Guardian, there is a sense of remorse over the hasty decision to dismiss Tuchel. The prevailing sentiment is that it was a short-sighted move to let him go. The German tactician has gone on to win the Bundesliga this season with Bayern Munich, while the Blues find themselves ensnared in the anonymity of mid-table mediocrity.

Would Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus have succeeded at Chelsea?

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have reaped substantial rewards from Jesus' acquisition, making him a crucial cog in Mikel Arteta's grand design. Even though his goal tally may have fallen short of his aspirations, the extent of his impact is unmistakable.

It's not hard to grasp why a wave of surprise spread through certain quarters at Chelsea over their rejection of a chance to sign Jesus from Manchester City.

In retrospect, the decision to overlook Jesus seems to be a spectral presence that continues to haunt the Blues. Despite the squad brimming with talent, it's hard to shake the notion that the Brazilian maestro would have been the ideal entity to bring the parts into a formidable whole.

While it's a stretch to claim he could have addressed all the issues plaguing Chelsea, his addition to the team would have certainly eased their travails this year. The 11 goals and six assists he racked up in 26 Premier League outings with Arsenal stand testament to his impressive ability.

In stark contrast, none of Chelsea's attackers managed to outshine the Arsenal forward this season, making the decision to pass on Jesus all the more glaring.

