Chelsea hijack rival PL side's move for forward, to pay fee in excess of £50m: Reports

Chelsea have reached an agreement with fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for the transfer of forward Joao Pedro, as per reports. The Blues appear to have beaten Newcastle United to the signature of the versatile Brazilian forward for over £50 million.

A report from The Athletic has revealed that Enzo Maresca's side have reached an agreement with the Seagulls to sign wantaway forward Pedro this summer. The former Watford man will pen a seven-year contract until the summer of 2032 and is set to undergo a medical.

Joao Pedro set his sights on an exit from Brighton this summer and fell out with manager Fabian Hurzeler towards the end of the 2024-25 season, leading him to miss the last few games. The 23-year-old forward was coveted by Newcastle, who had two bids turned down by Brighton, but had his mind fixed on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Pedro has become the second attacking player in as many days for whom Chelsea have reached an agreement this summer after Jamie Gittens. The Blues already signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town this summer as they look to continue to bolster their ranks.

Subject to a successful medical, Maresca's side will be able to register Joao Pedro for the remainder of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. They will come up against Brazilian giants Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of the competition in Philadelphia on Saturday July 4th.

Joao Pedro enjoyed a fine 2024-25 season with Brighton, scoring ten goals and providing seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. The Brazil international will become the latest player to swap the Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge after Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea set to complete signing of highly-rated Bundesliga star: Reports

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens on a permanent basis this summer, as per reports. The Blues have been strongly linked with the England U-21 international and have reached an agreement on terms of his transfer with the German giants.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Gittens has undergone the main part of his medicals and will join the Blues for £55 million. He already had an agreement in place for weeks for a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge until 2032.

Bayern Munich tried to snap up the 20-year-old winger but he was only interested in moving to the Blues this summer. He joins as a direct replacement for Jadon Sancho, who the Blues decided against signing permanently from Manchester United.

