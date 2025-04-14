Chelsea hold key advantage over 3 PL clubs in transfer tussle for 22-year-old Ligue 1 attacker: Reports

Three Premier League clubs are working hard to bring in Strasbourg winger Dilane Bakwa this summer, but Chelsea could clinch his signature first. The 22-year-old Frenchman has 13 goal involvements in 25 Ligue 1 games this term. His form is already attracting interest from top-flight clubs, including Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham.

Both Spurs and the Hammers have looked at Bakwa on several occasions. The north Londoners view him as a possible long-term successor to Timo Werner, who is expected to return to RB Leipzig when his loan period ends. Bakwa’s creativity and speed would be a different dynamic in Ange Postecoglou’s forward line.

However, there is troubling news for Spurs and other competitors, as Chelsea might have the inside track on the deal, according to TBR Football (via CaughtOffside). The Blues are owned by BlueCo, who also own Strasbourg. Being in the same ownership structure could make it easier for them to negotiate and get out in front in the race.

The Blues are said to be interested in bolstering their options in the wider areas. Mykhailo Mudryk needs to be replaced, and Jadon Sancho's future at Stamford Bridge is highly uncertain at the moment.

Newcastle are also watching developments closely. With injuries and inconsistency limiting their frontline, the Magpies believe Bakwa could alleviate some burden from Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak. Bakwa’s deal at Strasbourg goes until 2027, and a move will not be cheap for any parties.

Blues boss questions Chelsea fans' support after draw with Ipswich

After Chelsea fought back from two goals down at Stamford Bridge to draw 2-2 with Ipswich Town, Enzo Maresca appeared to apportion some of the blame to the fans. The result left Maresca citing the atmosphere inside the ground as an influence on their faltering performance.

Maresca said after the match that the team’s confidence dropped because of the crowd reaction. He explained in his press conference (via GOAL):

"We lost a little bit of confidence because we conceded, probably because of the environment. his is the moment that you have to continue doing the right things and don't change plans... In terms of fans, I said many times, we are stronger with our fans. We are a better team and it's up to them to decide the way to be."

On April 13, Ipswich shocked the home team with two early goals from Julio Enciso (19') and Ben Johnson (31'). Chelsea fought back with one own goal from Axel Tuanzebe (46') and a late equaliser from Jadon Sancho (79').

However, that comeback wasn’t enough to match their top-five rivals. Newcastle United and Manchester City both jumped ahead of Chelsea, who now sit in sixth place.

