Chelsea to hold meeting with Brazilian outfit to finalise €12.5m deal for 16-year-old defensive prodigy: Reports

Chelsea have set their sights on young Brazilian defender Denner, according to UOL. The report adds that the Blues are already in touch with Corinthians to chalk out a deal for the 16-year-old full-back.

The London giants have revamped their transfer strategy in recent years and now mainly focus on young talents in the market. Chelsea have assembled some of the finest young players in the world at Stamford Bridge, and have now reportedly unearthed a gem in Denner.

The 16-year-old broke into the Corinthians' under-20 team last year and has already registered 20 appearances for the team's age-group sides so far. He has yet to play for the senior side, but that hasn't stopped clubs from sniffing around.

Trending

Denner is one of the best young talents to emerge from the Brazilian club and reportedly has a low release clause in his deal, valid for clubs in the country. Corinthians have already offered him an improved deal, but the player's camp are leaning towards the Blues' offer.

The Brazilian club are not too keen to let Denner go, but they are worried that a rival club in the country could prise him away due to his release clause. As such, they are ready to listen to the London giants' proposal.

Chelsea have reportedly offered €8m for the young defender, with a further €4.5m in add-ons. Talks are at an advanced stage and a meeting scheduled for Wednesday could seal the deal. However, Denner won't be able to make the move until he turns 18 in February 2026.

Are Chelsea eyeing Bayern Munich ace?

Mathys Tel

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Mathys Tel, according to Sky Sports. The German forward has struggled for chances under Vincent Kompany this season and his future at Bayern Munich remains uncertain.

The 19-year-old has appeared just 13 times across competitions for the Bavarians this season, only three of which have been starts. He has picked up one assist and is yet to score a goal.

The Frenchman's contract with the German giants expires in 2029, but the Blues are ready to prise him away this year. The London giants have had their eyes on Tel for a while and were also linked with the player at the start of this window.

While a move hasn't materialized yet, Chelsea are now ready to step up their efforts to secure the Frenchman. However, they will face competition from Marseille for the teenager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback