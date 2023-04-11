Chelsea hold 'satisfactory' meeting with agent of Barcelona superstar who feels upset at Camp Nou: Reports

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing Barcelona prodigy Gavi at the end of the 2022-23 season.

According to a report by Diario AS, Chelsea's technical director Christopher Vivell had a meeting with Gavi's agent Ivan de la Pena in Madrid three weeks ago to send out feelers over a possible summer transfer.

The report also claimed that the meeting was satisfactory for both parties and that more talks will be held in the future.

Gavi is currently in a contractual dispute at Barcelona. He signed a new contract with the club last September, after starting the season on his youth contract. While the club could not register him immediately due to Financial Fair Play problems, they managed to do so on January 31, and handed him the #6 jersey.

Despite roadblocks from La Liga, Barca were able to get a precautionary measure from the court to do so. However, La Liga appealed the ruling and managed to get the precautionary measure suspended in March.

This meant Gavi’s registration was overturned and he was back to his youth contract, which expires on June 30. As things stand, the 18-year-old midfield sensation is a free agent at the end of the season.

Chelsea are said to be looking to make the most of the situation by luring him to Stamford Bridge in the summer. Frank Lampard's team has reportedly promised Gavi star status and a handsome salary, along with a hefty signing bonus

Barcelona looking to offload seven players in big summer rebuild

Barcelona are looking to offload seven players in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a report by El Nacional.

The players expected to depart the club are Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, Abde Ezzalzouli, Ferran Torres, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, and Eric Garcia.

Abde Ezzalzouli is currently on loan at Osasuna this season, where his performances have caught the eye of several clubs across Europe. Barca are expected to cash in on the Moroccan winger, with a €30 million price tag being quoted.

Garcia, Kessie, Torres, and Raphinha have all failed to convince head coach Xavi Hernandez and have been unable to secure a place in the starting XI. They could make way for new signings next season.

While Christensen has established himself as a regular fixture in the backline since his summer arrival from Chelsea on a free transfer, the club might look to cash in on the Danish international due to their dire financial situation.

Fati, meanwhile, has failed to live up to lofty expectations. In 40 appearances across competitions this season, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists.

