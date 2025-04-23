Chelsea holding internal discussions over potential move for Manchester City star next summer: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly holding internal discussions over a move for Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in the summer. According to a report from Simon Phillips, the Belgium international is expected to join the MLS, but is seemingly keeping his options open (via CaughtOffSide).

It is believed that De Bruyne could still choose to move to another English club, with his contract expiring in the summer. He will then become a free agent and have the liberty to walk away from the Etihad on a Bosman.

While there are rumors linking the former Bundesliga star with a move to Stamford Bridge, these talks are considered to be at a preliminary stage. De Bruyne has shown that he still has the quality to operate at the top level, bagging five goals and eight assists across competitions this season.

Moreover, Chelsea will not need to rely on the Belgian to start matches for them, due to the presence of Cole Palmer in the attacking midfield space. De Bruyne would serve as an excellent second choice, who could fill in during squad rotation or injury to the Englishman.

Of course, if Enzo Maresca pleases, he could also use the Cityzens star as a number eight. De Bruyne moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2015 for a reported fee of €76 million.

He's played 417 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, bagging 107 goals and 177 assists. The 33-year-old has won the Premier League six times and the UEFA Champions League once at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United reach basic agreement with Arsenal and Chelsea target over summer move- Reports

Victor Osimhen

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to a basic agreement over salary with Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen for a summer transfer. According to Italian outlet TuttoSport, the Nigeria international is set to cost the Red Devils a fee of £64 million (via Football365).

This may be a blow for Arsenal and Chelsea, who are also in the market for a new number nine ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. The Gunners do not have an out-and-out striker, while the Blues are currently relying on Nicolas Jackson, who hasn't overly convinced.

So far this campaign, the Senegal international has made 29 appearances across competitions for Chelsea, netting nine times and bagging five assists. Meanwhile, Osimhen, who is on loan with Galatasaray till the end of the season, has scored 30 goals in 35 appearances across competitions.

