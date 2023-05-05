Chelsea hope to sign Serie A star for £40m this summer - Reports

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are keen on signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in the summer. Onana has been a key player for the Nerazzurri this season, who have reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Cameroonian keeper joined the club on a free transfer last summer. He has since made 35 appearances for Inter, keeping 16 clean sheets.

The Blues, meanwhile, are keen on reinforcing their goalkeeping options in the summer. Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio previously reported that Chelsea might even look to include Kepa Arrizabalaga as part of a deal for Onana.

Edouard Mendy has had a poor run of form in recent months. Hence, Onana, 27, could be the player to flourish under a new manager next season.

Apart from the Blues, Manchester United are also interested in the player. Di Marzio previously told Sky Italia about the two Premier League giants' interest in Onana:

"Inter deserve credit for getting Onana on a free transfer. It’s true that Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on him and also that Inter don’t want Kepa as part of a swap deal, but above all, I don’t think that the figures I’ve seen reported in terms of fees would be enough to convince them."

Di Marzio added:

"€40 million? I don’t think so. I think Inter would only sacrifice Onana for a fee of around €50 million or higher than €50 million. They’ve made that clear to all interested. If he were to be sold, they’ve chosen Vicario as his replacement."

While the Blues are targeting a £40 million summer swoop for Onana, as per The Telegraph, Inter might ask for a fee more than that.

Chelsea take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium as Frank Lampard looks for his first win

Chelsea will return to action on May 6 to take on Bournemouth in a Premier League away clash. The Blues are 12th in the league heading into the match, with 39 points from 33 games.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are placed just below the Blues. They have 39 points as well, having played 34 league matches. The west Londoners are still searching for their first win under caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

They have played six games under Lampard so far, losing all of them. Hence, a win against Bournemouth could give the team a much-needed boost to finish the season strongly.

Poll : 0 votes