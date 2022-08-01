Chelsea identify 2 players who could provide cover for Reece James: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified two options as cover for right-wing-back Reece James ahead of the new season.

According to journalist Andreas Korssund, the Blues are considering Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumphries as well as Wolves pacy wideman Adama Traore as options to bring into the club.

Dumphries played a major role in Inter Milan's season last term, following his summer arrival from PSV Eindhoven. He has played 45 times for the Nerazzurri and has scored on five occasions.

Andreas Korssund @KorssundAndreas Chelsea will go all in for Wesley Fofana, despite Brendan Rodgers comments about the player last night. The first offer is imminent. #CFC



With the 26-year-old still having three years left on his current contract and being a regular first choice for the Serie A giants, the prospect of enticing the Dutch international away from the San Siro seems an unlikely one.

With the 26-year-old still having three years left on his current contract and being a regular first choice for the Serie A giants, the prospect of enticing the Dutch international away from the San Siro seems an unlikely one.

A more realistic target could be Spain and Wolves star Adama Traore, who endured a difficult spell on-loan at Barcelona during the second half of last season.

The 26-year-old is famed for his phenomenal pace and incredible power, but only found the net once in his 40 appearances for both of his clubs in the most recent campaign. Traore is now back at Molineux after Barca opted not to sign the Spanish international on a permanent basis.

Traore still has a year left on his current deal at the Black Country club. He has experience, playing as a right-wing-back, so can provide adequate cover for Chelsea's undisputed first-choice full-back Reece James.

Andreas Korssund @KorssundAndreas EXCL: Adama Traore is a player Chelsea are considering for the RWB position, however no talks have even started with Wolves yet. #CFC



Thomas Tuchel says his Chelsea players are 'not ready yet' for new season

Thomas Tuchel says his Chelsea players are 'not ready yet' for new season

Thomas Tuchel has been incredibly vocal in the last few weeks about his unhappiness with his side's preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea have only signed two players so far this summer, while also letting key first-team players such as Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Rudiger leave the club.

Following his side's pre-season tour of the US, Tuchel told reporters (as quoted by The Mail):

"It was a pretty long pre-season. Tiring and exhausting to be in the US for so long, and having to travel again today under the circumstances is not so easy, pretty demanding.

"After this weekend we prepare for nothing else other than Everton. The season is right in front of the door. There is a lot of positive stuff but we need to improve.

"We are not ready yet. We don't have to be ready yet. We have another week and then it is time to be on the best level. It is always nice when the season arrives. We will have this week There is still some way to go."

Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign against Everton on August 6 at Goodison Park.

