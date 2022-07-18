Chelsea identify £31.5m-rated defender as '#1 candidate' to replace Cesar Azpilicueta: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly identified RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol as their ‘number one candidate’ to replace Cesar Azpilicueta, should the current club captain leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to SPORT, as per Sports Witness, Barcelona are hopeful of completing the signing of Azpilicueta in a matter of days, although the Blues are keen to sign a replacement first.

The report also claims that at just 20 years of age, Gvardiol would be an ideal signing for Chelsea. He can also play in numerous positions across the backline much like Azpilicueta.

The young Leipzig defender has become one of the most sought-after defenders in European football due to his excellent displays for the Bundesliga club. He played 46 times last term following a move from Dinamo Zagreb.

Gvardiol, who has already played 10 times for Croatia, is valued at €35 million. However, Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly are said to be hopeful that they can sign the youngster for a lesser figure.

The prospect would have some big boots to fill if he were to replace Azpilicueta, who has played 476 times for the Blues since his arrival in 2012. The Spaniard also won nine major trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, including the 2021 Champions League.

The previously referenced SPORT reports also states that the 32-year-old Spanish international wants to move to Barcelona after taking several phone calls from manager Xavi Hernandez.

Thomas Tuchel rules out sale of young Chelsea forward

Another player who has been linked with a move away from West London this summer is centre-forward Armando Broja, who enjoyed a successful on-loan season at Southampton last term.

The Blues are short of options up front following the departure of Romelu Lukaku earlier in the month, which has led to Tuchel refusing to sell the 20-year-old.

As per 90min.com, the German boss proclaimed:

"Armando is our player first of all and we have, at the moment, no interest in selling him. He is here to make an impression after he was on loan in Southampton. That’s his situation from where we look up front. It’s good if there’s interest as it shows us there’s talent and potential. It shows us that he is in the position to impress and become a Chelsea player."

"When will he become a Chelsea player? No one knows but, hopefully, as soon as possible. He got injured and there’s a delay for him, which is never nice because a young player should normally make an impression from the first minute in pre-season. Now we have a bit of a delay in that but that’s the situation."

