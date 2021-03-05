Chelsea identify Ligue 1 superstar as Declan Rice alternative - Reports

According to ESPN, Chelsea are huge admirers of Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni and are monitoring the midfielder ahead of a potential summer move.

Despite his young age, Tchouameni has been a key man for Monaco in the French top flight. The tireless, ball-winning midfielder has started 27 of Monaco’s 28 league matches this season, helping Niko Kovac’s side occupy fourth position in the log.

Reports now claim that several clubs across Europe have been attracted to the youngster following his impressive performances. The list of potential suitors for Tchouameni is topped by Premier League outfit Chelsea.

Chelsea are very interested in signing midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, according to ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lWnJdP9hay — Goal (@goal) March 4, 2021

The Blues were heavily linked with a move for former academy player and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. However, the deal failed to materialize as the Hammers held on tight to their captain by slapping a hefty transfer fee to his name.

Chelsea have now turned their attention to Monaco's Tchouameni, who has been sensational for Les Monegasques from the center of the park.

Chelsea identifying Tchouameni as Declan Rice alternative

Eintracht Frankfurt v AS Monaco - Friendly Match

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was a huge admirer of Declan Rice and was reportedly wanted to sign the England international.

However, since he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel at the end of January, Chelsea's interest in the West Ham man has fizzled out.

Chelsea are still in search of a ball-winning midfielder to bolster their ranks and provide competition for N’Golo Kante, and have now turned their sight to Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Aurelien Tchouameni compared to under-24 midfielders in the top 5 leagues:



Tackles – 1st – 97

Interceptions – 2nd – 35

Successful pressures – 4th – 141

Loose-ball recoveries – 5th – 253

Progressive passes – 7th – 118

Passes into final third – 8th – 121



All-round talent. pic.twitter.com/as0pvocmWG — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) March 3, 2021

The youngster has been magnificent from the center of the park for Monaco since making his €20m move from Bordeaux.

While Monaco might not be willing to see Tchouameni leave this summer, they are known to sell their stars for the right fee.

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly been promised a heft transfer kitty in the summer by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. The Blues have already been linked with top names like Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

Tchouameni is only 21 years old and still has time to develop. While he might not be a superstar signing, adding a player of his quality will undoubtedly add substance to the Chelsea midfield.