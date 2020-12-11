Chelsea identify Sebastian Walukiewicz as Thiago Silva successor - Reports

According to reports, Chelsea have identified Sebastian Walukiewicz as the long term successor to Thiago Silva. The Brazilian joined the Blues this summer as a free agent and has been a massive hit for Frank Lampard’s side so far.

Thiago Silva’s arrival has rejuvenated the Chelsea backline this season, and he has built a formidable partnership with Kurt Zouma. The Blues remain in contention for the Premier League title and are currently third in the league, just two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Incidentally, Lampard’s team have let in just 11 goals in the first 11 games of the ongoing Premier League campaign. Only Spurs have a better defensive record in the league, with just nine goals conceded so far.

Chelsea have hit the jackpot with the Brazilian, who has shown that a stellar defense is one of the most important constituents of a title challenge. Thiago Silva has appeared seven times in the league so far and already has a goal to his name.

However, with the 36-year-old entering the fag end of his long and illustrious career, Chelsea have already begun their search for his successor. And the Blues have reportedly identified Cagliari star Sebastian Walukiewicz as the ideal man to take over from Silva.

Sebastian Walukiewicz could cost Chelsea £54m

Sebastian Walukiewicz joined Cagliari in January last year and has made excellent progress at the Serie A side. The Polish international already has admirers in the Premier League, with Manchester United and Liverpool reported closely monitoring the player.

Sebastian is also on the radar of Italian giants Inter Milan - so Chelsea could be braced for a battle for his signature.

Walukiewicz has 10 starts to his name in the Serie A this season and has registered one assist. The 20-year-old recently signed a contract extension and will reportedly cost the Blues £54m. Chelsea might have to move for the Polish center-back soon, with Thiago Silva being courted by Fluminense to return to the club for a swansong.

John Terry on Thiago Silva 🗣️



"I think with the likes of Thiago Silva coming to Chelsea – he’s one player I’d have loved to have played with. It’s so good to have him in and around the football club because of the likes of Kurt, Fikayo, Andreas..."#CFC | @tsilva3 | #EVECHE pic.twitter.com/b9A2OGjRJK — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) December 11, 2020

Advertisement

The Brazilian club’s manager Marcao revealed this week that he is in regular contact with the Chelsea man and remained hopeful that Thiago Silva will pull on the Fluminense shirt once again soon.

"Right on time, he [Silva] saw the message and said: ‘I’m going there to assist you. I said: ‘Hey! Not as an assistant, come to play here, come to help us, you’ll be very welcome."

"A great affection, we exchange messages every day. Somehow, we help out there. And in the same way, he helps here. God willing, soon he’ll be here with us too, being able to help on the pitch."