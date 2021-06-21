Chelsea identify Spanish international as a potential alternative to Achraf Hakimi - Reports

Champions League winners Chelsea have identified Wolves' Adama Traoré as a potential alternative to Achraf Hakimi, according to Spanish publication AS (via The Mirror).

Chelsea see Achraf Hakimi as their first choice signing in the right wing-back position. However, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the Moroccan international, with Hakimi reportedly preferring a move to Paris rather than Chelsea.

In the case of a hijack from Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea have identified Adama Traore as a potential alternative for the Inter Milan defender.

According to the aforementioned source, Thomas Tuchel has personally recommended Traore to Chelsea. Tuchel believes Adama Traoré can perfectly slot in as a right wing-back in Chelsea's 5-3-2 formation.

Inter Milan want €80 million for Achraf Hakimi this summer. With the Nerazzurri suffering from financial troubles, the club would like a deal involving liquid cash. Chelsea are ready to increase the cash part of their offer. However, PSG are currently the closest to signing the 22-year-old defender, having made an offer of €70 million.

Also read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Adama Traore could be a suitable option for Thomas Tuchel's system. https://t.co/iTl4THVdse — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) June 21, 2021

Chelsea set to have a massive squad overhaul this summer

After the Champions League victory, Chelsea are set to consolidate their win by selling some of their fringe players and replacing them with new signings. The Blues are looking to sell the likes of Emerson Palmieri, Marcos Alonso, Davide Zappacosta and Andreas Christensen in order to raise funds for new signings.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is set to back manager Thomas Tuchel this summer by providing a transfer budget of £200 million to strengthen the squad. Chelsea will need a new wing-back if they let the likes of Emerson and Alonso leave this summer. With Reece James as their only right wing-back option, an interest in Hakimi and Adama Traore makes sense for Chelsea.

Adama Traoré has tremendous pace to succeed as a wing-back. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

However, with Hakimi seemingly interested in a move to Paris, Chelsea have a close eye on Adama Traoré's situation at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Traore has a contract with the club until 2023. While Wolves want to offer the Spanish international a new deal, there have been no advances in talks between the club and the player.

However, Chelsea are not the only side interested in signing Adama Traoré this summer. Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is also keen to sign him in the coming months.

Adama Traore is currently part of Luis Enrique's Spain squad competing in the ongoing Euro 2020.

#Hakimi, scatto Psg: pronti 70 milioni, l'Inter ora riflette https://t.co/d08hPmqaki — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) June 19, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee