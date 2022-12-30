Chelsea identify top target if move for Enzo Fernandez fails - Reports

Chelsea are giving thought to making a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Alliser should they fail to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, according to The Times.

The winter transfer window is yet to open, but Chelsea have already agreed deals for David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos. They are also said to be making progress in their attempts to sign defender Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco.

The Blues, though, intend to strengthen their squad further during the January transfer window. It appears signing a new central midfielder is at the top of their wishlist ahead of the second half of the season.

Chelsea have seemingly zeroed in on Argentina international Fernandez as their top target. They are said to have opened talks with Benfica over a deal for the FIFA World Cup winner.

The former River Plate star has also reportedly agreed to move to Stamford Bridge. However, Benfica are adamant that they will only sanction the sale of the player if the €120 million release clause in his contract is activated.

While the London giants are hopeful of convincing Benfica to agree to a compromise, the Portuguese giants' stance has proven to be a hurdle. They are thus looking at potential alternatives for Fernandez.

According to the aforementioned source, Fernandez's Argentina teammate Mac Allister is an option for Chelsea. The English giants will consider a move for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder if they fail in their attempts to sign his compatriot.

Mac Allister has been on the Seagulls' books since January 2019 when he joined them from Argentinos Juniors. He recently signed a contract extension with the club and is now tied to them until 2025.

The 24-year-old is nevertheless expected to be a cheaper option for Chelsea compared to Fernandez. It now remains to be seen if the Stamford Bridge outfit will pursue a deal for him.

Are Chelsea interested in other midfielders?

Mac Allister is one of the names on the list of potential alternatives for Fernandez, as per the report. Apart from the Argentinean duo, Graham Potter's side have been credited with an interest in other midfielders as well.

The Blues are said to be among the clubs keen on acquiring the services of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. However, they are aware of the competition they will have to face for his signing in the summer.

West Ham United captain Declan Rice has long been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge. David Moyes, though, is adamant that the Englishman will not be allowed to leave in January.

