Chelsea identify top transfer target as Todd Boehly implements new recruitment structure at club: Reports

Chelsea have identified Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham as their top transfer target, as per reports from The Daily Mail.

The report also claims that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is looking to implement a new recruitment structure at the club.

Bellingham has emerged as Boehly's primary target for the summer as he has reportedly set his sights on bolstering the Blues' midfield options. The England international is widely regarded as one of the best young players on the planet right now and already has a long list of suitors.

According to the aforementioned Daily Mail report, Bellingham is wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are reportedly the favorites to land the teenager next summer but Chelsea are looking to steal a march on their rivals.

Boehly is believed to be ready to implement a new recruitment structure at Stamford Bridge with plenty of changes in the hierarchy.

Despite spending more than £250 million on 11 players in the summer, they sacked Thomas Tuchel in September.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has publicly praised Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, who has been a long-term transfer target for Liverpool. NEW: Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has publicly praised Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, who has been a long-term transfer target for Liverpool. #lfc [mirror] 🚨 NEW: Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has publicly praised Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, who has been a long-term transfer target for Liverpool. #lfc [mirror] https://t.co/i1Z8MDhXnX

Since Boehly took over in May, several key figures on the board have left the club.

Director Marina Granovskaia, technical advisor Petr Cech and head of international scouting Scott McLachlan all left the Blues over the summer.

Boehly's overhaul is taking shape with Joe Shields set to be brought in from Southampton as co-director of the Blues' scouting department. Kyle Macaulay followed Graham Potter from Brighton & Hove Albion and has taken charge as a recruitment analyst.

Chelsea are also set to bring in Christopher Vivell as technical director after the German quit from his role at RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, the west London club's search for a new sporting director and head of football continues to go on.

Boehly worked as an interim sporting director during the summer transfer window and is expected to continue working on transfers for the club.

Chelsea could need midfield additions next summer

It is quite evident that Chelsea are in dire need of bolstering their midfield ranks soon after being stretched in the middle of the park this season.

N'Golo Kante has struggled with injuries this campaign and is set to miss the World Cup as well. He is reportedly set to miss about four months of action after undergoing surgery.

The Score - WWIA ⭐️⭐️ @TheScore01



Chelsea still want to sign two new midfielders.”



@siphillipssport “Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are both priority targets for our midfield.Chelsea still want to sign two new midfielders.” “Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are both priority targets for our midfield. Chelsea still want to sign two new midfielders.” @siphillipssport https://t.co/lFFujwiKkJ

Mateo Kovacic has also been quite susceptible to injuries while Jorginho has been caught out due to his lack of pace.

On top of that, both Kante and Jorginho are in the final year of their contracts at Stamford Bridge and could both leave next summer on a free transfer.

Hence, it is quite understandable why Boehly wants to refresh the midfield department next summer. They have signed a pair of teenagers in Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei and will look to add more names to their midfield.

