Chelsea intensify efforts to sign 25-year-old Liverpool target: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to intensify their efforts to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus. The Italian has been linked with a switch to Liverpool this summer, but nothing has materialized so far.

As per a report in Fichajes, Chelsea are now stepping up their interest as Christian Pulisic is set to leave with a move to AC Milan on the cards. They also want to offload Hakim Ziyech despite him failing a medical at Al Nassr and add reinforcements.

Chiesa is seen as the ideal target by Mauricio Pocehttino, and he is looking to lure the Juventus star. The Italian has left the doors open for an exit this summer, when quizzed by Sky Italia. He said:

"I'm happy with how I finished, it was a really difficult year for me. Now I'm only thinking about the holidays. Then from next season I'll start preparing already from the summer training camp. Reopening with me? We'll see. I'm at Juventus and I'm thinking about Juventus."

Calcio Mercato have reported that Juventus are also open to a sale and looking for £51 million. However, a new report has suggested that the Serie A side are also willing to sell for £30 million after PSG and Bayern Munich dropped interest.

Liverpool urged to sign Chelsea target by Glen Johnson

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has urged Liverpool to swoop for Juventus star Federico Chiesa. He believes that the forward is ideal for Jugen Klopp's side and would help in pushing Mohamed Salah.

He was talking to Betfred earlier this month when he said:

"He's a good player that plays for a huge club and has had success at international level. He's not just been a member of the squad, but he's performed when he's had to and I believe it could be a really sensible deal for Liverpool if they can get him, if they don't have to break the bank for him."

He added:

"I think he's a player that would improve Liverpool's squad and if they can sign him for a reasonable fee, then that's a transfer I'd really like to see happen."

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a forward this summer after letting Roberto Firmino leave. The Brazilian left Anfield at the end of his contract at the end of last season.

