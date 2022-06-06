Chelsea to intensify talks to make 23-year-old first signing of Todd Boehly era - Reports

Chelsea are intensifying talks to bring Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to Stamford Bridge and make the Frenchman the first signing of the Todd Boehly era.

The Blues have long been linked with a move for Kounde, 23, as they look to deal with the defensive departures that have ensued this summer. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have both left the club as free agents.

Rudiger joined Real Madrid on a four-year deal whilst Christensen awaits Barcelona's ability to register new players in order to confirm a switch.

Hence, a move for Kounde is being heavily pursued and the Blues will look to make the French star their first signing under new owner Todd Boehly.

The American billionaire completed a £4.25 billion takeover of the club last month and they are expected to spend big this summer.

According to Italian journalist Gab Marcotti, the west London club are intensifying their move to sign Kounde.

He told ESPN (via Express):

"The reality is that Chelsea were very close to signing him before, obviously there are new owners at Sevilla that may impact it a little bit but he has got a big season coming up at the French national team."

Marcotti then alluded to the profile of a centre-back the Blues are looking to sign, highlighting the need for one to be able to play in Tuchel's back three:

"Chelsea want a centre-back with his characteristics, a smaller, mobile centre-back in the back three. If you look at Chelsea’s defence right now, [Cesar] Azpilicueta is out of contract, it’s touch and go whether he stays or leaves, then you have Thiago Silva who is 36 and then you are getting to [Trevoh] Chalobah, people like that, maybe Ethan Ampadu coming back who knows."

He concluded:

"They need established players in there and Jules Kounde is someone who they have been tracking for a very long time. I think they are going to do everything they can to bring him over the line this summer.”

Chelsea could make two centre-back signings this summer

The Blues are reportedly interested in Jose Gimenez

Jules Kounde may not be the only centre-back signing this summer with Chelsea reportedly eyeing a move for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez.

According to Mail, Leipzig are bracing themselves for bids for the Croatian from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old has impressed at the Red Bull Arena, making 29 league appearances last campaign with two goals and two assists.

But he could cost a pretty penny with his contract set to run for another four years.

Alongside reported interest in Gvardiol is Atletico's Jose Gimenez, with The Sun having reported that the Uruguayan could be part of a huge summer clear-out at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

