Chelsea interested in swap deal with Barcelona - Reports

Chelsea are interested in a swap deal involving Hakim Ziyech and Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, as per Spanish outlet SPORT.

Barca are in the market to replace Memphis Depay, who has joined Atletico Madrid on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Ziyech has emerged as a potential candidate, and the player is interested in making the move to Spotify Camp Nou.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are believed to be fancying a move for Kessi. The Ivory Coast international has struggled to get a foothold in the first team following his free transfer from AC Milan last summer.

He has featured in 18 games across competitions for his new team, but that has amounted to just 754 minutes of action. Manager Xavi Hernandez continues to trust Pedri, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, and Frenkie de Jong in his midfield.

Ziyech's situation has improved at Chelsea following his semi-final finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Morocco. Before the mid-season break, he featured in just five out of his team's 14 league games.

The former Ajax playmaker has now played in all of Chelsea's last four league matches. But that has more to do with the injury situation that has plagued the Blues.

Following the arrivals of Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke, he could have to face added competition for playing time. Chelsea are open to a swap deal or a permanent transfer for Ziyech, but Barca reportedly have doubts about his consistency.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs will come to an agreement for the Morocco international, who still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at SW6. He is also said to have offers on the table from AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven.

Ruud Gullit believes Chelsea star could fit into Barcelona's set-up

Former Barcelona manager Ruud Gullit has forwarded his opinion on Hakim Ziyech's struggles in west London.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport [ht GOAL], the Netherlands icon said:

"The way Ziyech plays for Morocco, I've never seen him play for Chelsea. It's not just him. I think he has been put in positions that don't suit him at all. He just needs to play on the right side."

Both Thomas Tuchel and current Blues boss Graham Potter have utilized Ziyech in central and attacking midfield on occasions. Gullit believes that the Moroccan playmaker can come into his own in Spain - possibly at Barcelona.

He added:

"I wonder... I think he comes into his own in Spain. I have the impression that he has never reached the level of Ajax in England. I would really like to see him in Spain in the future. He can reach his top level there. He would also fit well in that Barcelona team."

