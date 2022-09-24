Chelsea interested in hiring Sevilla chief Monchi as hunt for new sporting director continues: Reports

Chelsea are interested in hiring Sevilla chief Monchi as their new sporting director, per 90min.

The Blues' hunt for a new sporting director continues, having seen RB Salzburg director Christoph Freund reject the role.

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards also turned down an approach, leaving Chelsea owner Todd Boehly still on the lookout.

The new frontrunner for the job appears to be Sevilla's Monchi, renowned as one of the best sporting directors in the game today.

The Spaniard has previously held talks with Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal.

There have already been conversations between Boehly and Monchi this past summer as the Stamford Bridge side attempted to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Sevilla sporting director Monchi has claimed his side effectively “sold” Jules Kounde to #CFC before their supposed doubts over the player’s profile opened the door for #FCB to make a late move. Sevilla sporting director Monchi has claimed his side effectively “sold” Jules Kounde to #CFC before their supposed doubts over the player’s profile opened the door for #FCB to make a late move. https://t.co/3dGjuhui3S

It is unclear whether Monchi would be open to leaving the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

He did leave Sevilla for AS Roma back in 2017 but returned to the La Liga side in 2019.

Other names being touted for the Chelsea sporting director role include AS Monaco's Paul Mitchell, Bayer Leverkusen's Tim Steidten and Leeds United's Victor Orta.

The Blues spent big this past summer without a director in place, bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. They spent an overall £253.79 on signings.

Chelsea owners continues to reshape the club

The Blues' higher-ups are ringing the changes

Boehly and co have already left their imprint on the west London club just five months into his ownership.

The Chelsea higher-ups parted ways with former manager Thomas Tuchel just eight games into the new season.

It came after a poor run of form for the Blues under the German at the start of the new campaign which sees them currently sitting in seventh in the league.

They also suffered a demoralizing 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, which would be Tuchel's last game in charge.

Chelsea immediately went after Brighton & Hove Albion's Graham Potter as they seemingly sought a long-term coach to be in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Potter is being tasked with dealing with the rebuild of a squad that had just made many alterations under a different manager's tutelage.

It seems extremely necessary for the Blues to hire a sporting director with important directors having left the club this year.

Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia were at the top of the club's recruitment and exited Stamford Bridge following the departure of former owner Roman Abramovich.

The January transfer window will be a good indication of just how many changes Potter wishes to make to his side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far