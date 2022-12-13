Chelsea interested in move to sign left-footed winger compared with Nani and Leroy Sane - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing promising Benfica forward Diego Moreira to bolster their offensive ranks in the future.

Moreira, 19, has emerged as an exciting prospect due to his electric performances across age-group games for the Eagles. Since arriving from Standard Liege's academy in 2020, he has made two appearances across competitions for the Estadio da Luz outfit.

A left-footed forward blessed with pace and flair, Moreira has turned a lot of heads in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Representing Benfica B, he has netted three goals and laid out four assists in 14 games.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur SL Benfica are in talks to extend the contract of 18-year-old Portuguese winger Diego Moreira until 2027.



There are clubs from England, Spain and Italy who are monitoring the situation of the Portuguese talent.

🟥 #SLBenfica SL Benfica are in talks to extend the contract of 18-year-old Portuguese winger Diego Moreira until 2027.There are clubs from England, Spain and Italy who are monitoring the situation of the Portuguese talent. 🚨 SL Benfica are in talks to extend the contract of 18-year-old Portuguese winger Diego Moreira until 2027. 👀 There are clubs from England, Spain and Italy who are monitoring the situation of the Portuguese talent. 🟥 #SLBenfica https://t.co/euqPiIMpM4

According to Mirror, Chelsea have identified Moreira as a perfect addition to their squad, with new co-owner Todd Boehly focussed on preparing the Stamford Bridge side for the future. Benfica are currently struggling to tie down the Liege-born youngster to a new contract.

Earlier this summer, the Blues roped in teenagers Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Gabriel Slonina and Omari Hutchinson for a combined sum of over £40 million with an eye on the immediate future.

Moreira, who has been compared with former Manchester United forward Nani and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, has won three trophies at junior level, including the 2021-22 UEFA Youth League.

Edson Alvarez keen to secure Chelsea move in January, claims journalist

Speaking to Give Me Sport, reputed journalist Simon Phillips said that Chelsea are keen to acquire the services of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in the upcoming winter transfer window. He said:

"I'm told there's still tentative transfer interest from Chelsea's side in Alvarez. Obviously, they tried to sign him on deadline day earlier in the summer. He was very keen to seal a move. It looked at one point Ajax would accept our offer, but they didn't in the end."

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Fabrizio Romano on Edson Alvarez: “He’s always been on Chelsea’s list but Ajax will try to keep him at least until the end of the season.” Fabrizio Romano on Edson Alvarez: “He’s always been on Chelsea’s list but Ajax will try to keep him at least until the end of the season.” https://t.co/IG1NtOI3B1

Shedding light on Alvarez's intentions, Phillips added:

"They didn't want to let him go that close to the deadline, and they couldn't replace him, so they told him he had to stay at the club. He was disappointed by it, and he's waiting and expecting Chelsea to come back in for him again in January next year."

Alvarez, 25, has established himself as a core part of Ajax's squad since arriving from Liga MX outfit America for £13 million in the summer of 2019. He has netted ten goals and laid out five assists in 122 games for the Eredivisie giants, helping them win three trophies.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes