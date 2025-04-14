Chelsea interested in signing 21-year-old LaLiga ace being monitored by Arsenal and Liverpool: Reports

Chelsea are ramping up their interest in Las Palmas attacker Alberto Moleiro, who is being monitored by Arsenal and Liverpool. The club’s season seems increasingly precarious, as they could miss out on Champions League football. However, the Blues' recruitment team remains focused on the future.

According to ChelseaNews, Moleiro has caught the eye of the Blues' scouts with his pace, dribbling style, and intelligent link-up play. He was closely tracked by the scouts when he played against Alaves, Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad, and Getafe in recent months.

The winger has impressed with performances in La Liga this season, scoring six goals in 29 appearances. His abilities could see him make the move to a bigger club, with the Blues interested in his services. However, the report has insisted that Moleiro is on radar of other clubs beyond west London.

Arsenal are said to have long reached a beneficial agreement, in principle at least, to trigger the player’s €60 million release clause (via Yahoo! Sports). Liverpool and Inter Milan are keeping tabs on him, while Atletico Madrid are likewise tracking his development closely.

Las Palmas are willing to hear bids around €30-35 million, but they have Moleiro under contract until 2026, meaning they have little power in negotiations. For the Blues, a move would depend on upcoming squad decisions.

Planned arrivals of Estevao Willian and Geovany Quenda make an attacking signing less pressing. However, possible departures, like a conclusion to Jadon Sancho’s loan, could create an avenue.

Liverpool urged to beat Chelsea, Arsenal, and other rivals to £30m move for Ipswich striker

Ex-Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann has urged Liverpool to go for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. Delap, who has scored 12 top-flight goals this season, is believed to be available for £30 million should Ipswich be relegated - something that now appears likely.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a target for clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea, but Hamman believes his old club should make a genuine bid. He told PokerFirma (via Metro):

"I think Liam Delap has been brilliant for Ipswich. You have to say that he’s been in a poor team, as the bottom three have been this season, but he has shown how good a player he is."

Reds boss Arne Slot is seeking a center-forward for his first full summer window, as Darwin Nunez's inconsistency has led to Liverpool considering alternatives. The battle for his signature is hotting up with Chelsea, who are thought to be favourites to bring Delap to Stamford Bridge. Arsenal are also on the cards to sign the 22-year-old.

