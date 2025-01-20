Chelsea interested in signing 24-year-old Arsenal loanee who has racked up 8 assists this season: Reports

Chelsea have approached Lazio regarding the availability of Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via The Chelsea Chronicle). The Portuguese defender has impressed on loan in Serie A this season.

After closing the gap to league leaders Liverpool to just two points back in December, Enzo Maresca's side have fallen to sixth in the Premier League table.

Amid their recent turbulent form, the Blues have suffered some major setbacks in their backline, with Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile nursing hamstring injuries. The uncertain futures of players like Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Renato Veiga have added to their concerns.

Multiple European sides have approached Chelsea over a move for Veiga, who's reportedly been unhappy with his time at Stamford Bridge under Maresca so far. Ben Chilwell's exit appears imminent as well after Maresca made it clear that he was surplus to requirements at the start of the season.

Should the pair depart west London, the Blues would be short in options at left-back and they have now set their sights on Nuno Tavares.

The 24-year-old joined Lazio on a season-long loan from Arsenal last summer. His loan deal includes an obligation to buy and it seems likely that the Italian side will trigger it at the end of the season. The Arsenal loanee has been in good form for Lazio, providing eight assists in 16 Serie A appearances.

"It’s not happened nowhere near enough" - Ian Wright tells Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling to leave Arsenal

Arsenal icon Ian Wright believes Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling should leave the Emirates Stadium after his loan deal expires this season. The pundit insists that Sterling has failed to live up to expectations for the Gunners.

Sterling made the switch to north London on a season-long loan deal last summer. The England international has failed to impress for Arsenal, scoring just one goal in 14 games across competitions.

Wright, who felt Sterling was a great signing, has now admitted that the 30-year-old winger shouldn't be signed on a permanent deal. He said (via Metro):

"Raheem is having a tough time. I thought it might have turned for him after that little cameo against Man United, he looked sharp. That was the guy we want to see. It’s not happened nowhere near enough, that’s fair to say."

"The way it looks, you get the impression that we’re not going to sign him long-term. So what has he got to lose other than to get on it and blast it? I would love to see him go to that place. That would give the fans and show he’s trying, that’s what they want to see. When he joined, I thought it was a perfect move."

