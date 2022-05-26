Chelsea interested in signing 24-year-old French international this summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig this summer. Thomas Tuchel has added the Frenchman to his transfer list with an eye on the rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

As per Football London, Chelsea are in the race for the signature of Nkunku this summer. The Blues have scouted him extensively during the 2021/22 season, where he was involved in 34 goal contributions in the Bundesliga. The RB Leipzig star ended the season with 19 goals and 15 assists in 33 matches.

However, Leipzig are working on renewing their star player's contract and have issued a 'hands off' notice to teams looking to sign him. Nkunku still has two years left on his contract with the German side.

Leipzig's director Oliver Mintzlaff said:

"We have clearly discussed it internally: We won't let Nkunku leave this summer, we told him and his agent."

Nkunku was quizzed about his future earlier in the season and said he was committed to the German side. He said:

"If I was thinking of other clubs, we might as well forget our season goals. Big goals of our own are only realistic if we achieve something with Leipzig. Otherwise, these questions do not arise. I still have a contract until 2024, and I feel very comfortable at RB Leipzig."

Thomas Tuchel planning a rebuild at Chelsea

Tuchel has confirmed that the upcoming summer window will not be about improving the Chelsea squad, but rebuilding it. He addressed the delay in 'approaching players and making plans' due to the ownership situation, but was quick to add that the Blues are 'up for the challenge'.

"We have a delay in approaching players and making plans, of course, a huge delay. We are affected by it, players are going out. We are rebuilding, not improving the squad. We are rebuilding. This is always challenging, but we are up for the challenge.

"I don't know where we are from day one. What I can promise is that I will be here — if I can promise that — I will be here with full energy and positive energy no matter what. We will still work for Chelsea, and I refuse to think of negative scenarios. We will be competitive, on which level we will see."

The Blues are set to lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and could also be without Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso next season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava