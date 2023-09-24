Chelsea interested in signing 24-year-old striker who could cost £172 million – Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in adding Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen to their squad in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Blues, who finished in a surprise 12th spot in the Premier League last season, underwent an offensive revamp earlier this summer. They let go of the likes of Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As perfect replacements, they snapped up Nicolas Jackson and teenager Deivid Washington for a combined fee of around £49 million.

Now, according to GiveMeSport, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add a starting striker next year. He has placed Osimhen top of his shortlist owing to the Nigerian's significant rise to stardom.

The Blues, who have splashed over £1 billion in the last three windows, could face a lot of hurdles in their mission to rope in the ex-Lille and Wolfsburg man. They are set to struggle in convincing Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to sell his £172 million-rated forward.

Osimhen, who was heavily linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United, rose to fame due to his clinical outings last campaign. The 24-year-old scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 games, guiding Napoli to the Serie A trophy.

Chelsea, who have scored just five goals in five matches, are also keeping close tabs on two other number nines apart from the Napoli striker. They are monitoring Brentford's Ivan Toney and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins as two alternative transfer targets as well.

Journalist asserts Chelsea new boy Nicolas Jackson has a lot to improve as key starter

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones stated that the Blues made a mistake by signing Nicolas Jackson this July. He said:

"I've said for a long time that Chelsea have made a mistake by only signing Nicolas Jackson in terms of a striker. I don't believe that he is enough of a guarantee of goals that the Blues need for this season. And I've said it since the day he came through the door."

Highlighting the Senegalese's lack of clinical finishing, Jones added:

"He's a good signing, but he's not the answer and everything I've seen so far just proves that. The narrative is still that he's a good player. He's good off the ball. He has nice touches, and all of that is true, but he's not scoring goals. And while he's getting in good areas, he's still not converting the chances, and that's a problem."

Jackson, 22, arrived in a £32 million transfer from Villarreal earlier this summer. He has found the back of net just once in six matches across competitions, picking up four yellow cards in the process.

Apart from Jackson, Chelsea currently have academy product Armando Broja and summer arrival Deivid Washington as their striking options.