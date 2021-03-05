Chelsea interested in signing in Inter Milan centre-back next summer - Reports

Despite spending upwards of 200 million pounds this summer, Chelsea have been heavily linked with various moves in the transfer market for next season.

The latest news comes in the form of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar was linked with a move to the Premier League last season with a potential transfer to Tottenham Hotspur on the cards, but as per FC Inter News, Chelsea are interested in the Slovakian defender.

Thomas Tuchel was reportedly interested in bringing Skriniar to Paris Saint Germain during his time with the French giants and is now looking to bolster the Chelsea defense.

However, the Blues could face stiff competition from Manchester United, who have also expressed interest in the centre-back as per FC Inter News, and could rival Chelsea for the signature of Skriniar that could cost upwards of 50 million euros.

Chelsea can close the gap to Manchetr City next season: Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has been complimentary of the group of players at his disposal at Chelsea and in a recent press-conference, the German claimed that the Blues could bridge the gap to league leaders Manchester City next season.

"It's a small line between arguments that I can see and realistic arguments that are simply there. The amount of points shows how big the gap was and still is," Tuchel said about the gap with Manchester City.

"Sometimes, it's good to look at the reality and have the ambition to close [the gap] as fast as possible. The point is, will we close the gap to Man City this season? No we will not, this is impossible."

"But from next season, all of us start with zero points and City were in trouble this season and nobody took advantage of it."

At the time of writing, Manchester City are 21 points ahead of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League having played one more game, and are 14 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

Tuchel, however, is certain that his team will challenge from the start of next season for all competitions they take part in, including the Premier League, having not won a title in four years. This is the longest period without domestic success under current owner Roman Abramovich.

"We absolutely want to make it possible. It's a small line between looking at reality and admitting reality, admitting that it's a long way to go and still not allowing it to become an excuse," the German said.

"Now, we are challenging for the top four which was a big, big task when we stepped in and from next year, we will challenge for all titles and all competitions for sure."