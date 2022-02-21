Chelsea interested in signing PSG star - Reports

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly asked the club’s board to sign Marco Verratti from Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Marco Verratti is widely hailed as one of the best midfielders in the world. The Italian maestro carries the ball well, possesses impressive vision, and is an expert at dictating the tempo of the game. He does pick up knocks and niggles here and there, but his gameplay rarely suffers due to absences.

Verratti possesses the quality to improve any team out there, and Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants that team to be Chelsea. As per Fichajes, the German mastermind is fond of the Italian and wants him to come to Stamford Bridge. Reports claim Tuchel has already gotten in touch with his board, asking them to move for the central midfielder.

The Blues have largely stuck with a 3-4-3 formation under Tuchel. Courtesy of the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic, the west London outfit are hardly short of capable midfielders. Tuchel, however, is still looking to add more depth to his team and finds Verratti to be the perfect fit for his system.

It goes without saying that Chelsea will have to shell out quite a premium to sign one of the best midfielders around. The report claims that Tuchel’s side could have to spend between €50million and €60million to get the players to Stamford Bridge. The former Pescara’s current contract with the Ligue 1 leaders runs until June 2024.

PSG are unlikely to let Marco Verratti sign for Chelsea

Since signing Verratti from Pescara in 2012, PSG have kept their unwavering faith in the Italy international. From his occasional rough patches to injury-struck months, the Parisiens have stuck with him through thick and thin. The 29-year-old has repaid their faith by producing convincing displays when fit, dominating the midfield against the best teams in the business.

Over the last decade, many clubs have tried to steal Verratti away from the Parc des Princes. But no amount of money has yet convinced the Parisiens to ship off their talented midfielder to shores unknown.

If Tuchel is interested and the Chelsea board grants his wish, PSG could have a lucrative offer on their hands. However, considering how well off Paris are, they are unlikely to lose their most important player to a European rival. Lest something drastic happens, Tuchel’s side are going to have a tough time prising away the player who makes PSG tick.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava