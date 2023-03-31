Chelsea interested in summer move for £40 million-rated goalkeeper amid doubts over Kepa and Mendy: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as doubts grow over the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Blues have identified Onana, 26, as a target for the summer. The Cameroonian shot-stopper only moved to the San Siro last summer from Ajax but has been in fine form. He has kept 14 clean sheets in 28 games across competitions.

Onana is believed to be valued by Simone Inzaghi's side at £40 million. However, the report adds that Chelsea have several players who Inter are interested in. Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is on loan at the Nerazurri until the end of the season. He is eager to remain with the Serie A club while they are also keeping tabs on defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Blues boss Graham Potter's current first-choice goalkeeper is Kepa, who displaced Mendy as the undisputed #1 at Stamford Bridge. However, Potter is expected to go into the market for a new goalkeeper and Onana is the latest name to be linked.

If Onana were to join Chelsea, it would likely lead to the departure of either Kepa or Mendy. Marcus Bettenilli recently signed a new contract, keeping him tied to the club until 2026. He is viewed as the west London giants' third-choice stopper.

Kepa's future was the subject of speculation last summer under former manager Thomas Tuchel. He lacked game time as the German coach preferred Mendy to the Spaniard. He has made 27 appearances, keeping 11 clean sheets but hasn't been without the odd mistake. The Spanish keeper was at fault for Everton's late equalizer in a 2-2 draw on March 18.

Meanwhile, Mendy seems the most likely one out of the duo to leave the Bridge. He has lacked game time this season, featuring just 11 times and keeping one clean sheet. Reports claim that Inter's rivals AC Milan are interested in the Senegalese, who has a contract until 2025.

Chelsea to prevent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from returning to Barcelona

Aubameyang has been linked with a return to Barcelona.

Aubameyang has fallen out of favor with Potter this season despite only arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer. The veteran frontman joined the Blues from Barcelona for £12 million but has failed to impress. He has scored just three goals in 19 games and there has been speculation he may depart in the summer.

A return to Barca is being touted and he recently visited the Nou Camp for the Blaugrana's 2-1 El Clasico win over Real Madrid on March 19. Chelsea were furious with this and as a result, will block Aubameyang's potential reunion with the Catalan giants.

Spanish outlet AS reports that Inter are interested in Aubameyang but his preferred destination is the Nou Camp. His visit to the Catalonian club has infuriated the Blues to a point where they are only willing to send the striker elsewhere.

