Chelsea join Atletico Madrid and AC Milan in race to sign 17-year-old Ligue 1 forward: Reports

According to multiple reports, English Premier League giants Chelsea have joined the race to sign17-year old Angers SCO forward Mohamed-Ali Cho.

Cho signed his first professional contract with French club Angers SCO in 2020 after spending multiple seasons with PSG and Everton’s youth teams. He broke into Angers SCO first team last season, appearing 21 times for the Ligue 1 club.

This season, he has established himself as a starter for the French club and has scored two goals in 13 appearances. Spanish Champions Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have both shown an interest since last summer, with Chelsea also reported to have considered a move in the previous window.

Angers are reportedly open to a sale for the 17-year-old striker due to their financial situation despite the French side enjoying a solid start to the season. They are currently ninth in the French league with manager Gérald Baticle showing a firm belief in the development of Mohamed-Ali Cho.

The French international initially played for England’s youth team and has two appearances for the country’s Under-16 squad. He was born to an Ivorian father and a French mother but spent most of his childhood in England. Mohamed-Ali Cho has since switched allegiances but claimed in 2021 that he has not yet decided on his long-term international future.

Chelsea looking to build for the future with signing of 17-year-old striker

Chelsea currently find themselves in a strong position at the top of the English Premier League. The European champions are three points clear of Manchester City after 11 games and have recently welcomed Romelu Lukaku back to training.

The Belgian international has scored three goals in the Premier League this season and will now be looking to kickstart his campaign. Chelsea’s fullbacks in the form of Ben Chilwell and Reece James have combined for seven goals in the EPL so far, with both players benefiting from Thomas Tuchel’s three-at-the-back system.

The signing of Mohamed-Ali-Cho, therefore, seems a move for the future, with Chelsea expected to compete with both Atletico Madrid and AC Milan for his signature. His coach and teammates have shown belief in the forward’s ability, with his speed and a natural ability to get past players considered his greatest strengths.

While the European champions have competition on their hands for his signature, Mohamed-Ali-Cho is expected to be sent out on loan initially, something Chelsea is famous for with respect to their youth signings.

