Chelsea join Juventus in race to sign 28-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Chelsea and Juventus face imminent squad rebuilds this month and now find themselves in a race to sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay. Both clubs have expressed interest in securing the Dutchman's services and will be keen to avoid a bidding war in the coming weeks.

Juventus have been the frontrunners to sign the former Lyon striker this summer and have initiated negotiations with the club. According to Spanish publication Sport, Chelsea have also entered the fray this month and could potentially view the veteran striker as the solution to their woes in the final third.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Juventus are pushing for Memphis Depay since July - contract proposal to be sent soon, but deal depends on Aubameyang-Chelsea developments. Barcelona are prepared to complete Nico’s loan move to Valencia until June 2023, also Alex Collado will leave on loan soon.Juventus are pushing for Memphis Depay since July - contract proposal to be sent soon, but deal depends on Aubameyang-Chelsea developments. Barcelona are prepared to complete Nico’s loan move to Valencia until June 2023, also Alex Collado will leave on loan soon. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCBJuventus are pushing for Memphis Depay since July - contract proposal to be sent soon, but deal depends on Aubameyang-Chelsea developments. https://t.co/k9ohI0A4RQ

The Blues have parted ways with Romelu Lukaku this summer and have sent the Belgian striker on loan to Inter Milan. While Raheem Sterling has joined the club, Thomas Tuchel will need a centre-forward to compete for the Premier League title.

Memphis Depay has grown in stature in recent years and is a seasoned veteran in Europe's biggest leagues. The Dutchman has experienced mixed results with Manchester United in the Premier League and will be intent on making amends on his potential return to the competition.

Chelsea and Juventus express interest as Barcelona look to offload Memphis Depay

Depay could seek a transfer away from La Liga

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer last year and has been fairly impressive for the Catalan giants. The Dutch star is entering the second year of his two-year contract this season and could potentially be on his way out of the club.

Barcelona have replenished their forward line this season and have one of the most imposing squads in La Liga. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have joined Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati this season and the quartet poses a few challenges to Depay's immediate future at the club.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Depay to Chelsea - who says no? Depay to Chelsea - who says no? 👀 https://t.co/cVJhrsdiMg

The former Red Devils forward has a few suitors in the transfer market, with Juventus in contention to land his signature. The Bianconeri are in the market for attacking reinforcements and have reportedly considered Depay as a viable option.

Chelsea are also in need of a reliable source of goals and will need to act quickly to keep pace with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race. Memphis Depay has scored 13 goals over the past year for Barcelona and could prove to be a valuable addition to Thomas Tuchel's squad this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi