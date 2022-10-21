Chelsea join Liverpool in race to sign 21-year-old Argentina international: Reports

Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, as per SPORT.

Fernandez only arrived at Benfica from Argentinian side River Plate in the summer for £10.8 million and is already making a name for himself.

He has made 18 appearances, scoring three goals and contributing two assists.

His performances for the Primeira Liga side seem to have caught the eye of Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Blues may be searching for a midfielder with N'Golo Kante and Jorghinho's contracts expiring next summer.

Kante, 31, has encountered injury issues at the start of the season and has made just two appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Jorginho, 30, has been an ever-present, making 14 appearances but it remains to be seen if he will extend his contract with the Blues.

However, Chelsea face competition from Liverpool who similarly have midfield issues to attend to.

James Milner, 36, and Jordan Henderson, 32, are coming into the latter stages of their careers.

The midfield duo's performances this season have drawn scrutiny and there were calls for Jurgen Klopp's side to sign a ready-made replacement.

The Reds did lure Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo to Anfield on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £30 million.

However, the Brazilian has been unconvincing and is reportedly facing up to three months out with a thigh injury, per Daily Mail.

The race is on to sign one of Europe's top emerging young midfielders in Benfica's Fernandez. He has five years left on his current contract with the Eagles.

Chelsea and Liverpool may have to fork out a hefty price for Fernandez

Fernandez has shone for the Eagles

Given that Fernandez only arrived at the Estadio da Luz in the summer, both Chelsea and Liverpool can expect to pay a huge fee to prise him away from Benfica.

Before heading to Roger Schmidt's side, he made 53 appearances for River Plate, scoring 12 goals and contributing 10 assists.

He has shone in the Champions League this season, particularly impressing against Paris Saint-Germain in two 1-1 draws.

Interest in the young Argentine is only going to intensify and the Blues and the Reds may need to be quick in their pursuit of the midfielder.

NL @ftblnl 21 Year Old Enzo Fernandez has had a great start to life at Benfica. He's a top-level progressive passer and can even play a good final ball. He can pass at an elite level in multiple phases of buildup. One to keep an eye on. 21 Year Old Enzo Fernandez has had a great start to life at Benfica. He's a top-level progressive passer and can even play a good final ball. He can pass at an elite level in multiple phases of buildup. One to keep an eye on. https://t.co/OZJRmghZZe

His manager played down rumors that Fernandez may depart off the back of his mesmerizing start to life at Benfica, saying (via Sports Illustrated):

“No, I’m not afraid. He feels good here, it’s the perfect place to develop."

He added:

“He’s a great player, a great person, he’s focused, professional and knows what he does when he comes here. Everything came together at the right time, I think he will be here for a long time, half a year is not enough.”

