Chelsea join race to sign Manchester United and Bayern Munich target: Reports

According to RMC Sports jounralist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich and Manchester United-target Randal Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani plays for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. The 24-year-old was in sublime form last season, bagging 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games across competitions.

Kolo Muani was also impressive for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, almost netting a dramatic late winner in the final against Argentina. His bright performances for club and country have caught the attention of top European clubs.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been long term admirers of the player as both sides look to bolster their ranks. While United have been linked with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, Bayern are eyeing Tottenham Hotspuer hitman Harry Kane.

Chelsea have now joined the race for Kolo Muani, according to the aforementioned report. The Blues have sold Kai Havertz, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also expected to be on his way out in the summer. Hence, signing a new attacker is a priority for the Premier League giants.

What Andy Cole said about Mason Mount joining Manchester United from Chelsea?

Manchester United have completed a marquee signing this summer, snapping up Mason Mount from Chelsea. The Englishman is expected to give the team an extra layer of creativity.

Cole hopes that Mount, a proven Premier League talent, has a successful first season at Old Trafford, Speaking about the 24-year-old Englishman signing for his former club, Cole said (via United's website):

“Fingers crossed, he can have a good first season. He had a tough end to his Chelsea career, really tough.

Coming into (Manchester) United, I think he’s put himself under a little bit of added pressure by taking the number seven shirt. But fair play to him, he obviously believes in himself, and I hope it works out for him.”

Mount struggled for form last season. He wasn't a regular in a Blues team that finished 12th in the Premier League in what was a disastrous campaign. Cole hopes that United manager Erik ten Hag can help the player get back to form:

"He (Ten Hag) sees something in him that he likes. He sees something that makes him think ‘I can work with that’.

"I’m hoping Mount can bring a little something to Manchester United; more energy in the midfield area naturally because I think that’s what his game is based on, getting around the football pitch and things like that.”

When he's at his best, Mason Mount can be a menace for any opposition. Fans will hope that he finds his rhythm quickly for Manchester United.