Chelsea keen on beating Real Madrid and Liverpool to key defensive target - Reports 

Chelsea are ready to pip Liverpool and Real Madrid to the services of Dean Huijsen this summer, according to MARCA. The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season, registering 27 appearances across competitions, including 22 starts.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are looking for defensive reinforcement this year, with Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile staring at uncertain futures.

Disasi joined Aston Villa on loan in the winter and is no longer part of the London giants' plans. Badiashile, meanwhile, has struggled to stay fit and remains linked with an exit as well.

Chelsea want to address the situation by roping in Huijsen. The teenager fits the Blues' recent youth-oriented transfer policy and could be a hit at Stamford Bridge.

The London giants also have the finances to script a deal for the Spaniard, who is under contract until 2030. However, interest from Real Madrid could ruin Chelsea's plans, especially since the player appears to have a fondness for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in the race as well. The Merseyside club are sweating on the future of Virgil van Dijk, whose contract expires this summer.

The Dutchman has been a rock at the back for the Reds and they need an able replacement if he ends up leaving Anfield. Liverpool have apparently identified Huijsen as the ideal candidate for the job. The player reportedly has a £50m release clause in his deal that will be active this summer.

Are Liverpool eyeing a Chelsea defender?

Dean Huijsen

Liverpool have set their sights on Chelsea's Levi Colwill, according to TBR Football. The English defender is highly rated in the European circuit and made it to Thomas Tuchel's squad for the recent UEFA Nations League games as well.

The Reds are in the market for a new left-footed center back and Colwill is well-suited for the job. The Merseyside club have had their eyes on the 22-year-old for a while, and have previously tried to sign him without success.

Liverpool are ready to return for the player at the end of this season to strengthen their backline. They have even reached out to the Blues as well as the player's camp to assess the situation.

However, the London giants are adamant that the player won't be sold. Chelsea consider Colwill a key part of their plans and the Englishman remains settled at Stamford Bridge as well.

