Chelsea keen on signing 26-year-old Greece international with 34 goal contributions this season: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis in the summer. However, his release clause is worth €100 million.

Pavlidis has been in tremendous form this season since joining Benfica from AZ Alkmaar last summer. He has scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 46 games across competitions. He has helped his side lead the Liga Portugal title race as they sit two points above Sporting CP.

Pavlidis' performances have seen him garner interest from many clubs across Europe. As per Record (via Caught Offside), Chelsea are interested in signing him in the summer. They currently have Nicolas Jackson, who has been quite inconsistent. He has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 26 games across competitions this season.

In his absence, head coach Enzo Maresca has mostly played Christopher Nkunku as a striker, but the Frenchman has failed to impress. He has recorded 14 goals and five assists in 39 games this season. Hence, the Blues are looking to sign a striker in the summer.

However, to sign Pavlidis, they will have to beat competition from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Moreover, the Greece international's contract with Benfica has a massive release clause worth €100 million.

Pundit urges Manchester United to sign Chelsea's striker target

The Blues have been linked with numerous strikers for a potential summer move. One of them is Liam Delap, who has impressed with Ipswich Town this season. However, pundit Paul Parker has urged Manchester United to beat Chelsea for the Englishman's signature.

Parker said:

“I’m not sure if Osimhen is the right person to bring in. He was scoring for fun when Napoli won the league — he couldn’t stop — but Man United would need to change their style of play, unless he can adapt. United don’t play in a way that suits Osimhen. Dorgu is the only player who really wants to cross the ball. So personally, of those three strikers, I’d definitely go with Delap.”

Manchester United are also in the market for a striker with disappointing campaign for the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. They have been linked with a potential move for Delap.

The 22-year-old striker came through Manchester City's academy and joined Ipswich last summer. He has contributed 12 goals and two assists in 30 Premier League appearances this season. Chelsea and other suitors will have to pay £30 million to sign Delap in the summer if Ipswich get relegated.

