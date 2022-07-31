Chelsea keen on signing £85 million rated Premier League defender and Inter Milan star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Wesley Fofana and Denzel Dumfries this summer. The Blues are keen to bolster their defense before the summer transfer window closes.

As per a report in The Athletic, Chelsea have made Fofana and Dumfries their priority for the rest of the transfer window. Journalist David Ornstein claims manager Thomas Tuchel wants both players signed.

Leicester City are in no hurry to sell Fofana and see him as a key member of their squad. The Frenchman has a contract until 2027, and the Foxes are set to demand at least £80 million for him.

Inter are open to selling Dumfries as they need funds to balance their books. The Blues are also keeping tabs on Milan Skriniar. The west London club loaned back Romelu Lukaku to San Siro earlier this summer.

Thomas Tuchel not willing to let Cesar Azpilicueta leave Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has claimed Barcelona do not see Cesar Azpilicueta as a key addition to their squad and has urged the Spaniard to stay. Tuchel believes the Catalan side just want him as a backup, while the Blues captain could continue to play a key role at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the media, Tuchel was quoted by Metro saying:

"Maybe a little bit. It's a tough question because I am not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants. At some point it is about what we want. I just made the comparison about how much we fought for [Kalidou] Koulibaly, who is a national team player and roughly the same age. He is a hugely important player for Napoli but we have a Spanish international who is the captain at Chelsea. I see him maybe at the same level but Barcelona don't see him on that level."

The German manager added:

"So I am not sure if I want to give him what he wants as he is a huge player. We don't think so much about other clubs. The focus is on us and what we need. I said that to him and I say it to you that I understand on a personal and a career level. But I am not only in this role to give him what he wants. I am a manager for Chelsea who wants to do what's best for Chelsea. He doesn't like it but he understands. It is tough for him because the other club is permanently on him."

The Blues start their Premier League campaign against Everton this weekend.

